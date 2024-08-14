The crisis at the U.S. southern border continues to escalate, and the rise in violence against Border Patrol agents is a clear indication of the challenges national security faces under the current administration. In particular, the El Paso, Texas, sector has witnessed a troubling increase in attacks on its agents, reflecting not only a shift in the dynamics of illegal immigration but also the growing threat posed by criminal organizations and the desperation among immigrants.

So far in the 2024 fiscal year, 66 assaults on Border Patrol agents have been reported in the El Paso sector. This increase marks an alarming trend that cannot be ignored. These attacks, which have included the use of fists, rocks, firearms, knives, and vehicles, not only endanger the lives of the agents but also complicate the ability of security forces to maintain control of the border.

The magnitude of these assaults is a clear sign that the situation at the border is out of control. While the current administration continues to promote policies that some argue have incentivized illegal migration, Border Patrol agents are paying the price with their personal safety.

During the Biden administration, there has been a significant increase in violence against Border Patrol agents in the El Paso, Texas sector. Since the start of fiscal year 2024, 66 agents have been assaulted, compared to 104 in the previous year, marking an alarming rise.

Federal law 18 USC 111 states that it is a crime to assault or resist arrest by a federal officer while they are performing their official duties. 18 USC 111 has consequences for the assault, kidnapping, and/or murder of a federal officer.



https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/local-media-release/us-border-patrol-reminds-criminals-about-consequences-assaulting#:~:text=Since%20the%20beginning%20of%20Fiscal,are%20performing%20their%20official%20duties

The attacks have involved fists, feet, firearms, knives, vehicles, and rocks, highlighting the growing danger these officers face.

«Assaulting federal agents is not only a crime but an affront to our principles of justice and the security of our nation. The brave men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and all our law enforcement partners work alongside us to protect our nation’s borders,» said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good. «We will not tolerate any harm to those dedicated to protecting others. Our law enforcement partners stand with us to bring those responsible to justice.» The El Paso Sector Border Patrol is working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to prosecute all offenders.

Several factors explain the rise in violence against Border Patrol agents in El Paso. One of the main reasons is the increasing migratory pressure. Thousands of immigrants, desperate to enter the United States, find themselves trapped in a system seemingly incapable of managing the flow. The desperation of these immigrants migrants, many of whom have endured extreme conditions on their journey north, turns into violence when faced with the possibility of being detained and deported.

Another driving force is the presence and expansion of criminal organizations at the border. Cartels and other trafficking networks see Border Patrol agents as obstacles to their illegal operations. For these groups, violence is not just a tactic of intimidation but also a strategic tool to protect their lucrative human and drug trafficking businesses.

The current lax approach to border security has also created an environment where immigrants and criminal groups feel they can act with impunity. This sense of invulnerability has led to an increase in violent confrontations with law enforcement.

The impact of this violence extends beyond the individuals affected; it undermines national security as a whole. Every attack on a Border Patrol agent represents not only a personal risk but also a breach in border security. When agents are distracted or injured, the border becomes more porous, allowing more immigrants to cross illegally and more drugs to enter the country.

This situation is particularly dangerous considering the volume of fentanyl and other drugs being smuggled into the United States. With a less secure border, the opioid crisis in the country can only worsen, affecting the lives of millions of Americans.

Moreover, the rise in violence can have a demoralizing effect on Border Patrol agents, making recruitment and retention difficult at a critical time. Without a motivated and well-equipped workforce, the United States’ ability to secure its border will be severely compromised.

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Además, se desempeña como Administradora General en Medicina Integradora, gestionando la clínica y generando proyectos en diversas áreas. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara.