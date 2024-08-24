Mercedes Schlapp, Executive Advisor of CPAC, has announced that a CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) will be held in Argentina.

In exciting news for advocates of freedom and conservatism, Mercedes Schlapp, Executive Advisor of CPAC, has announced that a CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) will be held in Argentina. This announcement was made during CPAC Mexico 2024.

The decision to bring CPAC to Argentina is especially significant given the current political context in the country.

With President Javier Milei in power, CPAC aims to leverage this moment to strengthen the presence of conservative ideas in the South American nation.

The opportunity to present and discuss conservative leaders’ proposals to an Argentine audience eager for change promises to be a crucial step toward greater influence and understanding of the principles that champion individual freedom, a market economy, and limited government.

CPAC, founded in 1974 by the American Conservative Union, is one of the most influential and representative conferences of the conservative movement worldwide. Over the years, CPAC has solidified its position as a key event for political leaders, activists, and citizens who share a common vision of conservative values and a commitment to defending truth and freedom.

Gateway Hispanic welcomes this news with enthusiasm and looks forward to providing our audience, who cherish freedom and truth, with the best coverage.

