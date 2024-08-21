On August 24th, the world’s largest conservative convention is being held in a Hispanic nation: CPAC Mexico. The event brings together prominent figures united in the fight for life, country, and family, and against the progressive agenda that threatens them. Gateway Hispano spoke with René Bolio, the director of CPAC Mexico, to learn more details.

What is the Purpose of CPAC Mexico?

The purpose of CPAC Mexico is multifaceted. First, to bring together conservative leaders, academics, and activists. Second, to learn from the successes seen globally in political, cultural, and electoral arenas with conservative values. Third, to give shape to the Hispanic-American, particularly Mexican, conservative movement. Additionally, it aims to project support for conservative politicians to Latinos in the United States as the U.S. elections approach.

Who Will Participate (Both Panelists and Audience)?

Around 1,000 people from across Mexico and several other countries will attend this event. Speakers include politicians primarily from Latin America, such as José Antonio Kast, Eduardo Bolsonaro, María Fernanda Cabal, Alejandro Muñante, and Henry Kronfle, as well as American politicians like Tulsi Gabbard, Kari Lake, Richard Grenell, Jaime Florez, and Matt Schlapp. European politicians from France, Spain, and Hungary will also be present. The host and president of CPAC Mexico is Eduardo Verástegui, a film producer and human rights activist.

What Impact Will It Have in a Society Where Conservatives Had No Candidate in the Presidential Elections?

This event, like other political activities, seeks to fill the gap in the political spectrum. A significant number of people worldwide, especially in Mexico, lack representation. Despite being a group close to the majority, at least in Mexico, no party represents conservative values, as reflected in the last Mexican elections in June, where all the presidential candidates were from the progressive left. One of the objectives of this conference is to offer Mexicans new, effective, and profitable ideas, which are conservative or right-wing. We hope that CPAC Mexico will be the beginning of a movement that can politically and culturally represent this large portion of the Mexican population.

What Message Would You Give to Society About the Importance of These Events?

The central message of this conference is to move from resistance, tolerance, and passivity to action. We can no longer wait for someone to represent us or do something. We must step forward, organize, get to know each other, and promote leaders who believe in the same values as we do, who prioritize God, country, and family above all else. Part of this message is that we are not alone in the world, and with truth on our side, we can resist, fight, and eventually achieve victories.

