Gateway Hispanic had the opportunity to be present at the closing of CPAC Mexico 2024, which ended with an important announcement regarding the political future of the Viva México Movement, led by the actor and former independent presidential candidate.

Verástegui announced the imminent formation of a political party to compete in Mexico’s upcoming elections.

«Si la única manera de competir es con la formación de un Partido Político, en 2025, ivamos por la formación de un Partido Político! Verás que sí»@EVerastegui pic.twitter.com/y1sJ5x3VNV — CPAC México (@CPACMexico) August 25, 2024

The President of CPAC Mexico literally said the following:

“This is the only way we can take up space in decision-making. Soon, the restoration and new construction of Mexico’s future will begin, because, as we all know, there are only two paths: One, the myth of the fourth transformation, or two, the right path of true freedom.”

Additionally, the actor highlighted Mexico’s wealth, its culture, and its tradition, stressing that progress must not be slow. “The DNA of Mexicans shows us another path. We are not barnyard fowl. MEXICO IS A COUNTRY OF GOLDEN EAGLES, AND WE CAN FLY AS HIGH AS WE WANT—THE SKY IS THE LIMIT,” he emphasized enthusiastically.

He closed with a very inspiring phrase:

“Let’s dream big, family. I dream of a Mexico where God is at the center of our nation and where human dignity is respected. I dream of a day when no immigrant has to leave our country out of necessity or lack of opportunities. I dream of a safe and violence-free Mexico where parents don’t fear for their children’s lives. I dream of a country where we recognize that we are all equal in dignity, and where life is respected from conception to natural death.”

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Además, se desempeña como Administradora General en Medicina Integradora, gestionando la clínica y generando proyectos en diversas áreas. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara.