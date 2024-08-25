Eduardo Verástegui announces the creation of a new political party to run for the presidency
Gateway Hispanic had the opportunity to be present at the closing of CPAC Mexico 2024, which ended with an important announcement regarding the political future of the Viva México Movement, led by the actor and former independent presidential candidate.
Verástegui announced the imminent formation of a political party to compete in Mexico’s upcoming elections.
The President of CPAC Mexico literally said the following:
“This is the only way we can take up space in decision-making. Soon, the restoration and new construction of Mexico’s future will begin, because, as we all know, there are only two paths: One, the myth of the fourth transformation, or two, the right path of true freedom.”
Additionally, the actor highlighted Mexico’s wealth, its culture, and its tradition, stressing that progress must not be slow. “The DNA of Mexicans shows us another path. We are not barnyard fowl. MEXICO IS A COUNTRY OF GOLDEN EAGLES, AND WE CAN FLY AS HIGH AS WE WANT—THE SKY IS THE LIMIT,” he emphasized enthusiastically.
He closed with a very inspiring phrase:
“Let’s dream big, family. I dream of a Mexico where God is at the center of our nation and where human dignity is respected. I dream of a day when no immigrant has to leave our country out of necessity or lack of opportunities. I dream of a safe and violence-free Mexico where parents don’t fear for their children’s lives. I dream of a country where we recognize that we are all equal in dignity, and where life is respected from conception to natural death.”
Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Además, se desempeña como Administradora General en Medicina Integradora, gestionando la clínica y generando proyectos en diversas áreas. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara.
3 comentarios en «Eduardo Verástegui announces the creation of a new political party to run for the presidency»
Mexico is already dead with the communist Jewish woman taking over soon.
https://open.substack.com/pub/aarianhektor/p/xscuy?r=4bns6r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Bring GOD into the picture with true devotion, honor, and love and you will see how fast things can change!!!!! The Mexican people are good. Let them pour into the streets with banners and rosaries following the Eucharist in petition and repentence for the sins of their people. It was revealed that four arch-demons controlled Mexico through the child sacrifice that it practiced UNTIL the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego and Mexico was converted. In an exorcism, it was revealed that NOW THE DEMONS ARE BACK BECAUSE THEY HAVE POWER THROUGH ABORTION. Repent and save your country, good people of Mexico! Pour out your hearts to God and He will hear you and heal your land.