Spain: The Most American Nation in Europe
The phrase «Africa begins at the Pyrenees» was often used by the French and the English to demean Spain. Such a derogatory and borderline racist remark, by today’s “woke” standards, would warrant an apology and perhaps a public display of repentance. However, this envious slur, which gained traction especially from the 19th century onwards, was an attempt to hide the fact that Spain is the greatest and most vital connection between Europe and the Americas. The real tragedy is that many Spaniards and Latin Americans have internalized this notion as part of the Black Legend against our history and culture, turning it into an accepted dogma.
Between the 18th and 19th centuries, the British concluded that «Spain must be defeated in America, not in Europe.» While some may refer to Madrid as “the capital of the empire,” it is worth noting that Seville, also known as “the New York of the Baroque,” was the cultural and economic capital from the late 15th century to the early 18th century. However, by the 18th century, the true capital of the empire could be considered Mexico City, according to the teachings of Tomás Pérez Vejo, a Spanish historian based in Mexico.
Spain stands as the bridge between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, the point where Europe and Africa meet (or rather, diverge), and the powerful current that shapes the West through Europe and the Americas. There is no greater geopolitical significance. It is for this reason that the São Paulo Forum has set its sights on Spain—not only through Podemos and other Chávez-aligned factions, but also through a PSOE that engages in lucrative deals, starting with Delcy Rodríguez’s suitcase incident.
Thus, while Spain is the embodiment of America in Europe, this potential is not being fully realized. We Hispanics often fail to recognize the geopolitical value we hold, along with the possibilities that come with it.
However, we don’t have to resign ourselves to this situation. It is time for the tide to turn because when we unite, we are invincible. Let us always remember the example of the armada led by Bernardo de Gálvez, with distinguished names like Gardoqui, Miralles, Córdoba, Unzaga, and Saavedra, who played a key role in the birth of the United States.
María Herrera Mellado es una abogada en EE.UU. y España y Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas. Completó sus estudios de grado y posgrado en EE.UU. y Europa. Profesional distinguida, la Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en políticas públicas, asuntos legales y relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones a diversas organizaciones gubernamentales y no gubernamentales, centradas en temas como la integridad electoral, los derechos humanos y la gobernanza democrática. María ha desempeñado un papel fundamental en la defensa de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas en los procesos políticos, y sus esfuerzos han sido instrumentales para impulsar reformas y fomentar el desarrollo sostenible en varias regiones. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate sobre los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos.
