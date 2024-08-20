Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has strongly reiterated that the international community cannot accept the electoral results in Venezuela without proper verification.

The situation in Venezuela remains tense, both on the streets and within international organizations. The European Union, for instance, has clearly stated that it does not recognize Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate winner of the elections due to the lack of verification of the results.

In both a public statement and a press conference, Borrell emphasized this stance. He warned that if Maduro continues to claim victory without acknowledging the need for verification, Venezuela could face a severe crisis. «We are all trying to prevent this from happening,» Borrell stated on Monday, August 19th, during a press briefing.

He also addressed Maduro’s response to his comments, saying, «I know Maduro has had some very affectionate words for me—this isn’t the first time—but I have to insist: if the results cannot be verified, they cannot be accepted, and for now, they are not verifiable. Well, better said, they are only verifiable through the information provided by the opposition.» The opposition claims to have gathered «80% or more» of the electoral records, which would show a «radically different result from what Maduro is proclaiming.»

Borrell criticized Maduro’s appeal to Venezuela’s Supreme Court to defend his claim to victory, calling it «the height of sarcasm,» as the court’s role is not to count electoral results. He also highlighted the increasing repression in Venezuela, noting that more than 2,000 people have been detained, and expressed his confidence in the international community to demand verification of the electoral outcomes.

Regarding ongoing negotiations, Borrell mentioned that they continue, with some Latin American countries even suggesting the possibility of repeating the elections and sharing power between the government and the opposition. However, he pointed out that no action is likely until the Supreme Court makes a ruling.

Last week, Borrell welcomed the publication of a UN panel’s report on Venezuela’s presidential elections, which highlighted the lack of credibility in the results announced by the authorities. «I welcome the decision by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to make public the interim report of the UN Group of Experts,» Borrell stated on social media.

It’s important to note that neither Borrell nor the European Union can be labeled as «right-wing» or enemies of the left. On the contrary, the dire situation in Venezuela has led even Maduro’s traditional allies to urge him to act democratically and respect the popular vote, even if it goes against his interests.

