Argentinian President Javier Milei and Nayib Bukele held a historic meeting at Casa Rosada today.

Over the course of two hours, the two leaders discussed key issues affecting their administrations, focusing on national security and sovereignty, areas where Bukele has made significant strides in El Salvador, which Milei aims to replicate in Argentina.

The Salvadoran president, who arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday, was received with honors at an event that included a military band and a red carpet.

In statements to the press, Bukele praised Milei, saying:

«I have the best impression of Milei, I love what he is doing, we are friends, and we will achieve great things for both countries.»

One of the most important topics of the meeting was the exchange of experiences on security. Bukele has been internationally praised for his tough policies against gangs, implementing measures that have drastically reduced crime in his country.

On the other hand, Milei and his Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, are interested in replicating these strategies in Argentina, especially in the fight against drug trafficking in cities like Rosario.

Although there was no joint press conference, both presidents aligned on issues such as rejecting excessive multilateralism and defending the sovereignty of nation-states.

Milei had already expressed his opposition to the UN’s Agenda 2030, while Bukele reiterated that the world is facing a new «dark era» due to a lack of global leadership. Milei addressed this issue:

«We have seen how an organization that was created to defend human rights has become one of the main proponents of the systematic violation of freedom, such as the global lockdowns in 2020, which should be considered crimes against humanity.» «The Agenda 2030, while well-intentioned in its goals, is nothing more than a supranational government program that undermines the sovereignty of nation-states and violates the right to life, liberty, and property of individuals.»

For his part, Bukele stated:

«The world has become divided, depressed, worried, hostile, and hopeless,» and he believes we are in «a new dark era of humanity.» «The new threats of war continue.»

«Today, the world looks to El Salvador as an example and wonders, ‘How can a country rise so quickly?’ But maybe they should ask a different question, ‘How is the rest of the world falling so fast?'»

This meeting marks a milestone in the relationship between Argentina and El Salvador, two countries facing similar challenges, such as rising violence and the need for deep economic reforms.

Both leaders have been loyal defenders of freedom and strong critics of international organizations, advocating for a vision of strong, independent governance focused on the security of their citizens.

