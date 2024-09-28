🔊 Listen

The Chilean Congress has taken a decisive step in protecting the rights of domestic animals by recently approving a bill that classifies the slaughter, distribution, and commercialization of the meat of pets and companion animals as a crime.

The Chilean congressman José Carlos Meza who authored the bill that penalizes the slaughter of pets spoke about it:



«In Chile, it is documented that foreign communities, particularly Haitians, consume the meat of domestic animals and pets, such as cats. There are many reports, some even showing the street sale of this meat (without clearly stating that it is dog or cat meat). This is why we are seeking to criminalize, with relatively high penalties, the slaughter, consumption, and distribution of the meat of domestic animals, pets, and companion animals.»





This measure arises from reports about the consumption of dog and cat meat in certain foreign communities within the country, particularly the Haitian community, according to Deputy José Carlos Meza, the bill’s author.

The bill, corresponding to bulletin No. 14.934-25, proposes the inclusion of three new articles in the Chilean Penal Code. These articles impose severe penalties, including minor imprisonment and significant fines for those engaging in these practices, along with a permanent ban on owning animals.

Official Document Nº 18.311

Valparaíso, April 19, 2023 To His Excellency the President of the Honorable Senate, In reference to the motion, report, and additional documentation that I am honored to pass to Your Excellency, the Chamber of Deputies has approved the bill that amends the Penal Code to classify the offense of slaughtering, distributing, and commercializing the meat of domestic animals, corresponding to bulletin Nº 14.934-25, with the following content: BILL Sole Article: The following articles 291 bis A, 291 bis B, and 291 bis C are incorporated into the Penal Code, following article 291 BIS: Article 291 bis A: Anyone who slaughters domestic animals, distributes, or commercializes the meat or parts of these animals, shall be punished with a medium degree of minor imprisonment and a fine of twenty to thirty monthly tax units, along with the accessory of absolute permanent disqualification from owning animals. Article 291 bis B: Domestic animals shall be understood as pets or companion animals, as well as abandoned, stray, community, or lost animals, all in accordance with the definitions provided in Article 2 of Law Nº 21.020. Article 291 bis C: The owner or person in charge of temporary shelters or places for the sale, breeding, and exhibition of pets or animals, who performs the actions described in Article 291 bis A, shall be punished with the maximum degree of minor imprisonment and a fine of thirty to forty monthly tax units, along with the accessory of absolute permanent disqualification from owning animals. May God safeguard Your Excellency. Vlado Mirosevic Verdugo

President of the Chamber of Deputies Miguel Landeros Perkić

Secretary-General of the Chamber of Deputies

This legislative change aims to close a regulatory gap that has allowed, in some cases, these practices to go inadequately sanctioned. The project is already under discussion in the Senate, and you can read the rationale behind the Deputies’ bills here.

According to Meza, there is documented evidence in Chile of the sale and consumption of pet meat, particularly dogs and cats, in informal markets.

In testimony collected by local media, residents reported the presence of slaughtered animals in the Pedro Aguirre Cerda district, a case that has shaken public opinion.

«We are seeking to criminalize, with relatively high penalties, the slaughter, consumption, and distribution of domestic animal meat, pets, and companion animals,» Trending: Islamic Fundamentalism in Spain: A Growing Reality

Stated José Carlos Meza. Additionally, troubling cases have been reported, such as that of a young girl who ingested a dog microchip after consuming a street skewer in Central Station.



The chip was traced back to a poodle, further highlighting the urgency of taking action against the illegal trade of pet meat.

In this sense, the current bill seeks to amend the Penal Code by criminalizing the slaughter of pets and companion animals and the distribution of their meat and parts, which are currently being distributed for consumption in the illegal market. It also punishes breeders and farms where domestic animals are slaughtered for subsequent distribution.

The haitian connection to the consumption of pet meat in Chile.



The Chilean Congress is addressing the growing problem of the slaughter and consumption of domestic animals in some foreign communities, such as the Haitian community.

Serious incidents have been reported where pets were slaughtered for sale and consumption, sparking outrage among the Chilean population. Many of these reports involve Haitian immigrants.

Through data from the National Migration Service and censuses, a steady increase in migrants is observed, reaching over 10,000 people in 2022. The majority come from Venezuela, Colombia, and Haiti. Additionally, the report details the number of applications and approvals for temporary and permanent residency permits, as well as naturalizations. The data highlight demographic characteristics, such as the prevalence of young men in these processes.

The Haitian community in Chile has experienced significant growth in recent years, reaching an estimated population of 184,721 people in 2022 (Haiti). Although their contribution to the workforce and integration has been mostly peaceful, some events have caused tensions between Chileans and this community.

Siguen ingresando haitianos a Chile.

These include reports of the sale of pet meat in informal markets, which has driven the legislative proposal to protect companion animals in the country.

The following chart from the Haitian Migrant Population Minute in Chile illustrates the notable growth of the Haitian population in Chile. An exponential increase is observed starting in 2012, reaching a total of 184,721 people by the end of 2022.

This increase reflects the growing migration of Haitians to the country, driven by factors such as the search for better living conditions. This migration context is key to understanding the recent tensions over reports of domestic animal slaughter in some Haitian communities.

Analyzing data from the 2002, 2012, and 2017 censuses, along with migration estimates as of December 31 for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, shows a rise between 2012 and 2018, followed by a 1.3% increase in the last two years in the number of people from Haiti in Chile.

The population pyramid shows that the majority of the Haitian population in Chile consists of men (62.6%) aged 30 to 39. This demographic distribution reflects the prevalence of young adults settling in the country, a relevant data point for understanding the social and labor dynamics within this community. This demographic profile may influence the cultural practices that have sparked controversy, such as the consumption of domestic animal meat.

The concentration in Santiago is a key point, as most reports of pet slaughter have been recorded in this area. The high presence of Haitians in these zones is crucial, demonstrating the problem of immigration, integration, and cultural coexistence in Chile.

In response to this, Deputy José Carlos Meza has been one of the main promoters of the bill that seeks to severely penalize these practices, closing a legal loophole that previously did not allow these acts to be properly sanctioned.

Therefore, Deputy José Carlos Meza has taken a central role as one of the main advocates of the bill that aims to establish harsher penalties against the slaughter and consumption of domestic animals in Chile.

This bill responds to the growing public concern and the numerous reports that have been filed about the consumption of pet meat, a practice that had remained in a legal limbo due to the lack of clear regulations allowing it to be adequately punished.

By closing this legal gap, Meza’s initiative not only seeks to protect companion animals but also to preserve the cultural values and emotional well-being of Chilean families, who consider their pets important members of their household.

In essence, this legislation represents an effort to maintain peace and social justice while protecting animals from practices that are considered savage and disruptive to Chile’s social peace. The bill aims to strengthen the country’s legal framework against practices that violate both animal rights and the security and tranquility of Chilean households.

In an interview by our Editor-in-Chief, María Herrera, with Chilean Congressman Cristián Araya, the topic of Haitian immigration in Chile was discussed. I quote part of the interview:



María Herrera: There was a significant wave of Haitian immigrants that arrived in Chile. What has been your experience with this specific population? Is there any truth to the claims, or are they baseless? I was recently revisiting a video from two years ago in Chile where it was mentioned that street vendors were selling anticuchos (grilled skewers), and there were rumors that sometimes they included cats or rats. Have you seen any evidence that Haitian immigration has introduced customs that could threaten the health of Chileans, or can we responsibly dismiss these claims? Cristian Araya: Let me answer that. On one hand, during Michelle Bachelet’s government, there was a human trafficking operation that involved Haitians arriving on charter flights in the early morning hours—around 3 or 4 AM. They would all arrive with a folder and enter Chile as tourists, only to then disappear. This obviously happened either with the indifference or complicity of Michelle Bachelet, because I don’t believe it occurred by chance. There was a clear decision to allow thousands of illegal immigrants of Haitian origin into Chile. The big problem was that these immigrants often lacked formal education, access to healthcare, and other basic services. This led to the resurgence of diseases and problems that had been eradicated in Chile for over a century, including diseases from a bygone era. As for the practices mentioned, such as those highlighted by former President Trump, they led us to draft legislation prohibiting the slaughter of domestic animals, like dogs and cats, for consumption. What President Trump said wasn’t a lie—it may sound shocking or seem like a caricature to some, and many might dismiss it as a racist or xenophobic comment, but the reality is that Chile had to legislate on this matter for a reason.

Watch the full interview:

