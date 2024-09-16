As we announced at Gateway Hispanic in previous interviews with Mercedes Schlapp, it is now official: on December 4, Buenos Aires will be the setting for the first Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Argentina.

This prestigious conservative event, which will take place at the Hilton Hotel, will feature the stellar participation of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, who will close the day.

With more than 20 international speakers, CPAC Argentina is positioned as a key platform for the debate of conservative ideas at a crucial moment for the country. The previous evening, on December 3, an exclusive gala will be held for 200 guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

.@jmilei we are headed to Argentina. Do you think South America is ready for a @CPAC communist takedown? pic.twitter.com/avzwfS6GQx — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) September 13, 2024

CPAC leader Matt Schlapp had already anticipated on social media the impact that this event would have on the region. Now, the date has been set, and Argentina is preparing to become the center of conservatism in Latin America.

Let’s hope that Milei’s meeting with Trump is repeated, as it was at the conservative summit in Washington. Where Trump praised Milei:

Here at Gateway Hispanic we will be covering all the information about this important event.

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada de EE.UU. y licenciada en España. Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas y Analista política. La Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en análisis y consultas en el diseño de políticas públicas, propuestas de ley y gestión en relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones al análisis y representación legal de diversas organizaciones, empresas e individuos que han visto abusados sus derechos humanos, su privacidad o en la inclusión de políticas efectivas fundamentalmente en el ámbito de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, así como la lucha contra la corrupción. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.