As we announced at Gateway Hispanic in previous interviews with Mercedes Schlapp, it is now official: on December 4, Buenos Aires will be the setting for the first Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Argentina.

Mercedes Schlapp Anuncia el CPAC Argentina Durante el CPAC México 2024.

This prestigious conservative event, which will take place at the Hilton Hotel, will feature the stellar participation of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, who will close the day.

With more than 20 international speakers, CPAC Argentina is positioned as a key platform for the debate of conservative ideas at a crucial moment for the country. The previous evening, on December 3, an exclusive gala will be held for 200 guests.

CPAC leader Matt Schlapp had already anticipated on social media the impact that this event would have on the region. Now, the date has been set, and Argentina is preparing to become the center of conservatism in Latin America.

Let’s hope that Milei’s meeting with Trump is repeated, as it was at the conservative summit in Washington. Where Trump praised Milei:

Here at Gateway Hispanic we will be covering all the information about this important event.

