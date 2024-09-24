🔊 Listen Post

The recent participation of the president Luis Abinader at the «Summit of the Future»of the UN has generated strong criticism and great concern in Dominican society.

Hoy a las 3:00 P.M., acompáña la participación de nuestro Presidente @LuisAbinader en la Cumbre del Futuro. Un evento clave para el desarrollo global.



¡No te lo pierdas! pic.twitter.com/HcU16KcRBD — Carlos Bonilla (@carlosbonillard) September 23, 2024

The Future Summit took place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in September 2024. During this event, world leaders discussed crucial issues related to global governance, sustainable development, and contemporary crises facing nation-states.

President Abinader was received in New York like this:

De Esta Manera Recibieron al Traidor de

Luis Abinader en Newyork

Culpable de Tener Todos

Los Hospitales Maternidad

Llenas de Haitiano Ilegales @lyabaezb @FlorDelMar_1 pic.twitter.com/vQE0ZwH4pK — Roosevelt (@Mellacorneli) September 23, 2024

The «Pact for the Future», presented at the event, has been pointed out as a direct threat to the sovereignty of nation-states, by imposing measures that could undermine the ability of governments to make independent decisions.

Given this situation, there is a need for a referendum to consult citizens before the president supports commitments that imply a transfer of power to international entities.

President @LuisAbinader should consult the Dominican people before supporting the «Pact of the Future» recently announced at the UN. This Pact calls into question and limits the sovereignty of Nation States.

■ Strengthens all types of global governance.

■ Sends spending on woke social policies, of ggender, ecological, and otherwise unscientific.

■ It involves control over social networks that are forced to reveal user data. Among other things, it involvesglobalist policies. For situations like these, the Constitution establishes consultation by Referendum.

Mr. President, do not embark the country on this course of action. The people registered in the electoral roll just voted for you, not for the UN. @DiarioLibre @ListinDiario @ElCaribeRD @ElNuevoDiarioRD @PrimiciasRD @PeriodicoHoy @ElDia_Do

Source: Facebook Elias Wessin Chavez

The «Pact for the Future» proposed at the UN is presented as a series of policies focused on global governance, gender equality, and environmental sustainability.

However, many of these proposals respond more to international agendas than to the real needs of the Dominican people. The pact fits within the «Agenda 2030», a set of globalist measures that, among other things, promote woke and gender policies that many consider unscientific and far from the reality of the country.

One of the most worrying aspects of the «Pact for the Future» is its focus on global governance. Under this scheme, nation-states would lose some of their autonomy to make decisions, ceding power to international institutions.

The pact’s defenders argue that it is a necessary response to global crises such as climate change and economic inequality. However, it is QUITE THE OPPOSITE. If you want to know more about this topic, I invite you to read my article:

In this context, it is essential to remember that the Dominican Constitution establishes that any decision that significantly affects the country’s sovereignty must be subject to public consultation through a referendum.

The proposal for this pact should not be the exception, since the decisions it entails will have a long-term impact on the country’s ability to govern itself independently. Abinader was elected by the Dominican people, not by the UN, and it is to the Dominicans that he must be accountable for these types of commitments.

Social Policies and the “Woke Agenda”

Another controversial aspect of the pact is its push for social policies aimed at gender equity and diversity, which some Dominican sectors perceive as an imposition of the woke agenda, a movement that promotes a series of progressive values ​​that do not necessarily reflect the principles of a conservative and pro-family nation.

These policies, far from being based on science or local realities, are often promoted by international organizations seeking to implement global social changes, without taking into account the cultural and religious particularities of each country.

The ecological proposals included in the pact entail an expense in environmental sustainability that often disproportionately affects developing economies such as that of the Dominican Republic, which is not always in a position to adopt these costly measures that benefit a few (not to mention certain elites) and that ARE NOT ECOLOGICAL AT ALL.

Control over Social Networks and Privacy

Perhaps one of the most alarming aspects of the “Pact for the Future” is its impact on privacy and control of social media. According to the proposals discussed, digital platforms would be obliged to share user data with governments and international organisations, under the premise of combating disinformation and ensuring “transparency”. This measure is an abuse of power, as it would imply the violation of citizens’ privacy, granting supranational entities unprecedented control over personal information.

In a world where freedom of expression and digital privacy are constantly under threat, the implementation of these policies could lead to increased censorship and control, which would go against the values ​​of freedom and sovereignty that Dominicans hold dear.

The Call for a Referendum: The Voice of the People

Faced with this scenario, the question arises: Should President Abinader commit the country to an international pact without consulting his people? The answer seems clear.

The Dominican Constitution offers a democratic solution: the referendum. Through this mechanism, the people would have the opportunity to express their opinion on whether these measures, which affect both sovereignty and individual rights, should be adopted.

It is not simply a matter of signing an agreement in an international forum for the benefit of the world organizations that impose these “agreements”; it is about ensuring that the decisions that affect the country reflect the will of the majority of Dominicans.

Luis Abinader’s support for the «Pact of the Future» could have profound consequences for the Dominican Republic. This agreement not only poses economic and social challenges, but also threatens to limit the country’s sovereignty in favor of global governance that responds more to the interests of international organizations than to local needs.

As conservatives and defenders of traditional values, we must insist that the Constitution be respected and that a referendum be held so that the people have the final say.

We must ensure that the decisions our leaders make reflect the interests of the nation, not globalist agendas that seek to impose a new form of control over our societies.

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada de EE.UU. y licenciada en España. Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas y Analista política. La Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en análisis y consultas en el diseño de políticas públicas, propuestas de ley y gestión en relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones al análisis y representación legal de diversas organizaciones, empresas e individuos que han visto abusados sus derechos humanos, su privacidad o en la inclusión de políticas efectivas fundamentalmente en el ámbito de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, así como la lucha contra la corrupción. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.