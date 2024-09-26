🔊 Listen Post

A young student, just 19 years old, was raped and murdered in the forests of Boulougne, west of Paris, France. It turns out that the alleged murderer had already been previously tried for rape and was awaiting deportation to his native Morocco. The situation has therefore sparked controversy regarding immigration in France, Europe and the entire West.

The murder of Philippine Le Noir de Carlan has revived the term “francocide”, a term coined by presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. It arose after the murder of 12-year-old Lola, killed in 2023 by an Algerian citizen, who also had a deportation order.

And there was no shortage of mass media that attributed the protests to the “extreme right”. Because concern for secure borders has become a polarizing issue.

However, Le Monde points out that “even some representatives of the left have spoken out on the case”. In other words, the case has been so scandalous that “even” those who are often promoters of mass immigration and often fight punitivism (punishing crimes with prison) have spoken out.

Among them, the leader of the Socialist Party, Olivier Faure, told local media that “when you have a person detained, a person who can be considered a threat to French society, you should not release him before even being sure that he will be able to leave.”

Former socialist president François Hollande also stated that “the problem with the OQTF: it must be done quickly.” The acronym in French OQTF means “obligation to leave French territory.” It is a legal decision that can be appealed. But, given the circumstances, even leftists are calling for it to be applied.

The news reached India where the Catholic journalist and influencer Sachin José spread the word that Philippine’s funeral will be this Friday at the Cathedral of Saint Louis King of Versailles. He also highlighted the faith of the victim.

The situation of women in Europe is increasingly threatened by the rise of immigration from cultures where they are not respected. But even Islamic nations claim that Europe is receiving its garbage. Because in their countries violent crimes are severely punished. While political correctness and a soft hand in justice often do not.

According to the French authorities, the deportation (pending since 2019) did not occur because of the Moroccan justice system that took too long to send their documentation. For more than four years, women in France cohabited with a sexual predator due to the inaction and bureaucracy of their authorities.

It is not a minor fact that in the first round of elections the right won in France. Largely to face the danger of multiculturalism and keep France French. However, the center and the left joined forces with the support of big names in the entertainment industry, including sports, to defeat the national wing, and they succeeded. And there are still those who question whether it was not done fairly.

Now that the US is approaching its presidential election, the issue will be even more heated. As vice president Kamala Harris is in charge of the southern border and has not fulfilled her role. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is the spokesperson for the fight against indiscriminate immigration. The failure of immigration policies in the old continent could serve as an example of what not to do in the new continent.

