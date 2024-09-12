Spain not only welcomed Edmundo González, exiled from the Chavista regime, but also recognized him as president-elect. Not through President Pedro Sánchez but in spite of him. Through the legislative power, Congress voted mostly in favor of recognizing Edmundo González as the legitimate winner of the presidential elections in Venezuela.

With 177 votes in favor, the proposal promoted by the Popular Party (PP) was approved with the vote of the same PP, Vox, the PNV, UPN and Coalición Canaria.

The deputy spokesperson for the Popular Congress Group, Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo, was one of the first voices to thank for supporting the initiative of her party: the PP. “The moral is the effective,” she said. She said this after a speech in which she detailed 10 days for which Edmundo González must be president. “Until the end,” she proclaimed on social networks; echoing the slogan of the Venezuelan opposition.

The left said no



Although the vote was greater in number, it did not have the support of the ruling party. The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party refused to recognize Edmundo González as the elected president of Venezuela.

The same applies to left-wing parties such as Sumar and Sánchez’s allies. In total, they added 164 votes against and one abstention.

The only one who abstained was the former socialist minister, José Luis Ábalos. He now belongs to the Mixed Group. He distanced himself from the PSOE by abstaining. In parallel, Junts did not participate in the vote. Its excuse was to attend the mobilizations for the Diada.

The ruling party expects “the delivery of minutes”, together with the European Union

Officially, the Government’s position is the same as that of the European Union. Together with the 27 members of the European Union, they expect “full transparency” and “the delivery of the minutes”. This was stated on Tuesday, September 10, by the spokesperson minister, Pilar Alegría.

According to the text of the EU members, their position is due to the persistent refusal of the Venezuelan electoral authorities to disclose the results in a timely manner. Likewise, it recognizes the opposition figures of 83.5% of the verifiable minutes. They call the numbers obtained “a compelling electoral result.”

Along with the EU, there are official statements from international organizations such as the Carter Center, the United Nations and the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell.

Although there is skepticism regarding the electoral process, the EU has not yet recognized Edmundo González as president-elect. The tyrannical attitude of Nicolás Maduro has caused a reaction even from his regional ideological allies. Even the young Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, called on him to respect the will of the people. The same has happened with Lula Da Silva from Brazil.

That is to say, the Ibero-American left has shown itself in favor of the democratic result. While the socialists in Spain had the opportunity to echo the voice of the people and decided against it. They refused to recognise the election result in Venezuela.

