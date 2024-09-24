🔊 Listen Post

Ken Salazar dismissed accusations by the Mexican president, who suggested the U.S. bears some responsibility for the recent spike in cartel-related violence in northern Sinaloa over the weekend.

Sinaloa has been rocked by a wave of violence as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel have clashed in the state capital, Culiacan, in an apparent power struggle since the arrest of two of their leaders in the United States in late July.

The arrests came as a surprise to many, as speculation has emerged that the son of infamous drug lord Joaquin «El Chapo» Guzman kidnapped a top cartel member, Ismael «El Mayo» Zambada, and brought them both to the United States to be arrested. An outbreak of violence was expected following these events.

ADVERTISEMENT

«It’s hard to understand how the United States can be blamed for the massacres that occur in different places,» Salazar said during a press conference in Chihuahua on Saturday. «What is happening in Sinaloa is not the fault of the United States.»

With cartel factions and authorities engaged in gunfights, helicopters constantly fly overhead and soldiers patrol the streets of Culiacan. Many families have expressed fear of sending their children to school.

Meanwhile, bodies have been turning up all over the city, often abandoned on the streets or in cars, with hats on their heads or with slices or boxes of pizza stuck in them with knives. The pizzas and hats have become informal symbols of the warring cartel factions, underscoring the brutality of their clashes.

Local authorities reported that as of Friday, at least 53 people had been killed and another 51 were missing in the state of Sinaloa since the clashes began.

On Thursday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed U.S. authorities for the violence.

Asked at his morning press conference whether the U.S. government was «co-responsible» for the violence in Sinaloa, the president replied: «Yes, of course… for having carried out that operation.»

«If we are now experiencing instability and confrontations in Sinaloa, it is because the U.S. government made that decision,» López Obrador said.

The president said that the United States authorities «carried out that operation» to capture Zambada and that «it was completely illegal, since there were agents from the Department of Justice waiting for Mr. Mayo.»

Ambassador Salazar, for his part, had previously denied that US officials were involved in the alleged kidnapping.

This event represents the latest setback in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Last month, Lopez Obrador, known for his forceful reactions to his critics, announced he would put relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies «on pause» after the ambassadors criticized his plan to reform Mexico’s judicial system, which includes the popular election of judges.

But Zambada’s capture has intensified criticism of López Obrador, who has avoided directly confronting the cartels during his tenure, incorrectly claiming that the cartels respect Mexican citizens and mostly fight each other.

Under López Obrador, who is set to leave office at the end of this month, cartels have begun using an increasingly diverse arsenal of weapons and tactics, including roadside bombs, trenches, homemade armored vehicles and explosive-delivering drones. They have also expanded their influence into new sectors, including migrant smuggling and the lucrative avocado industry.

“If we are experiencing instability and confrontations in Sinaloa today, it is because the U.S. government made that decision,” López Obrador said.

The president said that U.S. authorities “carried out that operation” to capture Zambada and that “it was totally illegal, with agents from the Department of Justice waiting for Mr. Mayo.”

This episode represents the latest blow to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Salazar, for his part, had previously denied that US officials were involved in the alleged kidnapping.

Zambada’s capture, however, has fueled criticism of López Obrador, who throughout his administration has avoided confronting the cartels directly, wrongly stating that these organizations respect Mexican citizens and that, for the most part, they fight each other.

Last month, López Obrador — known for his confrontational style toward critics — announced he would “pause” relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies after the ambassadors criticized his controversial plan to reform the judicial system, which proposes that judges be elected by popular vote.

Under López Obrador, who will step down at the end of this month, cartels have begun using a wider range of weapons and tactics, including roadside bombs, trenches, homemade armored vehicles and explosive-delivering drones. They have also expanded their activities into new industries, such as migrant smuggling and the lucrative avocado business.

“The reality is that there is a problem of insecurity and violence” in Mexico, Salazar said.

As Mexican authorities announced on Saturday that they were sending 600 additional troops to Sinaloa as reinforcements, Salazar blamed the increase in violence in the state on the broader security crisis facing Mexico.

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada de EE.UU. y licenciada en España. Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas y Analista política. La Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en análisis y consultas en el diseño de políticas públicas, propuestas de ley y gestión en relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones al análisis y representación legal de diversas organizaciones, empresas e individuos que han visto abusados sus derechos humanos, su privacidad o en la inclusión de políticas efectivas fundamentalmente en el ámbito de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, así como la lucha contra la corrupción. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.