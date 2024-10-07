Alejandro Arcos, Mayor of the Mexican City of Chilpancingo, Beheaded Six Days After Taking Office.
Six days ago, Alejandro Arcos took office as mayor of Chilpancingo, the capital city of the state of Guerrero, in southern Mexico. Three days ago, in one of his first public appearances, Arcos, a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), condemned the murder of his right-hand man in the town hall, Francisco Tapia, who was shot at point-blank range. This Sunday, Alejandro Arcos’s lifeless body was found inside a car parked in the middle of the street. His head, however, was found on the outside, on the roof of the vehicle.
It was the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) that reported the mayor’s murder and beheading on Monday. Apparently, around 5:00 p.m. local time (midnight Spanish peninsular time) on Sunday, residents informed authorities that there was a human head on the hood of a car.
Agents from the Ministerial Investigative Police and the Forensic Services of the FGE in Guerrero then arrived at the scene and determined that it was Alejandro Arcos. According to an official statement, they have already initiated an investigation «against whoever is responsible for the crime of aggravated homicide committed against Alejandro ‘N,’ in connection with the events that occurred in Chilpancingo.»
Alejandro Moreno, president of the PRI, the political party to which the mayor belonged, confirmed the murder through a message on the social network X. «Our mayor of Chilpancingo, Alejandro Arcos, has been killed, and just three days ago, the secretary of the same town hall, Francisco Tapia, was also murdered. They had been in office for less than a week. Young and honest officials who sought progress for their community,» Moreno said.
«Our condolences and solidarity go out to their families. Given the situation of lawlessness in Guerrero, we will be asking the FGR to take over the investigations of both murders,» he added.
«Guaranteeing Peace»
After taking office, Arcos Catalán stated that his main commitment was to «guarantee peace and security in the municipality,» which he promised to fulfill «in partnership with the Mexican Army,» as reported by the EFE news agency. Criminal violence in Guerrero and the capital Chilpancingo has been on the rise in recent years, with constant disputes among organized crime groups over territorial control for drug trafficking, extortion, and other crimes.
Original publication by El Español.
Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara.
Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.
