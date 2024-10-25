🔊 Listen Post

The recent secret donation by Bill Gates to Kamala Harris’ campaign has generated controversy and suspicions about the true motivations behind this political move. Gates, known for his «philanthropic» works and his malign influence on global issues, has donated $50 million through Future Forward USA Action, a 501(c)(4) organization that allows the flow of «dark money» into political campaigns without revealing the identity of donors.

This financial support marks a shift in Gates’ stance, who had previously stayed away from politics, declaring himself “bipartisan.” However, the decision to specifically support Harris in her presidential campaign has raised questions about the motivations behind this political investment. Isn’t that curious? Just a reminder, one of the most anti-human individuals on earth is… Who do you think?

I could provide countless links; it’s evident that many people share these concerns…

Politics and Dark Money

501(c)(4) organizations have been criticized for their lack of transparency, as they are not required to disclose their donors. This allows individuals and corporations to influence policy without being publicly exposed. Gates channeled his contribution through one of these entities, fueling speculation about his real intentions. Why, after two decades of apparent political neutrality, does Gates decide to become so significantly involved in Kamala Harris’ campaign?

Judicial Accusations in Europe

At the same time, Bill Gates is facing legal charges in the Netherlands related to his statements about the COVID-19 vaccine. In this context, some critics suggest that the donation to Harris could be an attempt to gain influence in American politics to protect his personal interests.

«10 Shocking Stories The Media Hid Today #10 – A Dutch court orders Bill Gates to stand trial over COVID-19 vaccines. Seven plaintiffs affected by vaccines allege that Bill Gates and others “tricked people into taking Covid-19 shots, when they knew or should have known that these shots were neither safe nor effective.” The lawsuit also targets former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and key members of the Dutch government’s COVID response team. The bombshell revelation came when Gates attempted to evade the case by arguing that, as an American citizen, he should not be subject to Dutch legal proceedings. However, the court ruled that because of Gates’ close connection to other defendants under Dutch jurisdiction, he is subject to trial in the Netherlands. Now, Gates and his legal team must face these serious allegations in court, with a new hearing set for November 27 of this year.»

Theories circulating claim that Gates may be seeking to avoid further legal complications, and that his support for Harris could be motivated by a strategy to gain protection should he face similar charges in the U.S.

The Impact on Harris’ Campaign

Gates’ donation comes at a critical time for Kamala Harris, whose campaign has struggled desperately to gain traction in the Democratic field. With the financial backing of one of the richest men in the world, Harris now has the means to enhance her presence in the 2024 race.

However, the partnership with Gates could be a double-edged sword. While the financial resources are vital, public perception that Harris is aligned with the interests of a billionaire as controversial as Gates could alienate progressive voters who oppose the influence of dark money in politics.

In a recent video, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted Bill Gates’ controversial $50 million donation to Kamala Harris’ campaign. Kennedy noted that this move does not appear to be driven by patriotic or humanitarian reasons, but rather by dark interests, claiming that Gates is seeking to protect himself from potential lawsuits, particularly after being charged in the Netherlands for misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kennedy questions Gates’ true intentions and how this donation might relate to his own legal troubles and political influence.

The alliance between Kamala Harris and Bill Gates reveals much more than a simple donation. Harris, by accepting the support of a billionaire with a questionable track record, including allegations of pedophilia in his inner circle and his controversial stance on population reduction, exposes her vulnerability to powerful and dark interests.

Gates, whose influence has been labeled dangerous due to his alleged disdain for humanity, appears to be buying protection and political influence for his own benefit. This relationship raises serious questions about Harris’ true intentions as a candidate, and the dangers that these ties represent for American politics.

