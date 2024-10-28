🔊 Listen Post

At least six people are injured, amid dozens wounded, with no fatalities reported yet, after a car drove into pro-life demonstrators during a peaceful march in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The incident occurred during the fourth annual Marcha por la Mujer y la Vida, held every October to oppose abortion and raise awareness of its risks. Many pro-life advocates now point to this attack as evidence of the increased violence they claim abortion brings to society.

The attack took place on the night of Saturday, October 26, when a car entered the plaza near the Guadalajara Cathedral, where the march was concluding.

Video footage and eyewitness accounts show the car circling the plaza and running over several demonstrators. While some authorities suggested the vehicle might have been stolen, with the driver acting erratically due to a police chase, video evidence raises doubts about this theory; instead of fleeing, the driver appeared to intentionally enter the plaza, where they could have been intercepted.

Witness Statements and International Reaction

Gateway Hispano spoke with several attendees, including family expert Francisco Elizalde, who described the event not as a protest but as a celebration, reflecting the pro-life movement’s values of family, joy, and respect for life. However, this celebration was disrupted by violence.

According to official statements, hundreds of thousands of people attended pro-life events across Mexico.

International figures also condemned the attack, including Canada-based Argentine speaker Pablo Muñoz Iturrieta, who posted, “They will not silence us” on social media, highlighting the risks of defending life and the censorship he believes it brings.

Meanwhile, authorities are leaning toward the possibility that the driver, allegedly under the influence of drugs, acted erratically with a borrowed vehicle, though demonstrators are pushing to have the incident recognized as a terrorist attack.

