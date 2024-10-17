🔊 Listen Post

Child sex trafficking and forced labor have skyrocketed under the Biden-Harris administration, tripling the levels seen during Donald Trump’s presidency.

A recent report reveals that the number of exploited minors has alarmingly increased due to lax immigration policies, which have allowed criminal networks involved in human trafficking to thrive.

During Trump’s tenure, an average of 562 Letters of Certification and Eligibility for human trafficking victims were issued annually. Under Biden, this average has soared to 1,837 letters per year.

These letters, issued by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), grant child victims of sex trafficking access to federal aid.

In 2021, 1,143 Letters of Certification and Eligibility were issued; in 2022, the number surged to 2,226; and in 2023, it remained alarmingly high at 2,148.

These figures reflect a devastating surge in child trafficking, with the majority of victims being young girls forced into prostitution or hard labor by criminal organizations.

Among the key perpetrators are notorious groups such as Tren de Aragua, Mexican cartels, and gangs from El Salvador and Cuba.

These criminals lure victims with false promises of employment in the U.S., only to brutally exploit them, threatening to kill or harm their families if they fail to comply.

CatholicVote has led a campaign denouncing the administration’s inaction and calling for stronger protection for vulnerable minors.

Deeply concerned about the situation at the southern border, CatholicVote has underscored the lack of resources and support for law enforcement in combatting child trafficking.

Shepherd’s Watch, an organization dedicated to preventing child sexual exploitation, reports that social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and even explicit content sites like OnlyFans have facilitated the spread of child prostitution ads, worsening the crisis.

This migration and humanitarian crisis cannot be overstated.

Traffickers are preying on the desperation of millions of immigrants, including minors, who are fleeing violence, dictatorships, and poverty in their home countries.

According to Lisa, director of Shepherd’s Watch, over 90% of sex trafficking ads now involve immigrant girls.

Since border controls were relaxed, Spanish-language ads featuring exploited minors have proliferated, leading to an unprecedented crisis in the early months of the Biden-Harris administration.

Many of these ads mislead the public by claiming that the victims are adults when, in reality, they are minors.

This deception not only exposes young girls to sexual exploitation but also complicates efforts to identify and rescue them.

CatholicVote has stressed the urgent need for reforms to close the borders to traffickers and put an end to this cycle of exploitation and abuse.

The sharp increase in these crimes under the current administration underscores the critical need for stricter measures to protect vulnerable minors.

The situation at the southern border remains a humanitarian crisis that, according to CatholicVote and other organizations, must be addressed.

Without a drastic change in immigration policy and the implementation of tighter controls, thousands of minors will continue to be trapped in the web of sex trafficking networks.

Religious and civil groups play a vital role in pressuring the administration to act swiftly and decisively, ensuring these minors are rescued and protected from the horrors of human trafficking.

Original by Catholic Vote.

