A new report highlights the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) efforts to exert complete control over the Catholic Church and other religious denominations within its borders, forcibly eliminating religious elements that conflict with the Party’s political and regulatory agenda. Published last week by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the analysis claims that the CCP’s policy of “sinicization of religion” systematically violates the internationally protected right to freedom of religion. Sinicization, which generally refers to adapting something to Chinese culture, is in this case used to subordinate religious beliefs to the CCP’s political agenda and its Marxist view of religion.

According to the report, Chinese authorities have ordered the removal of crosses from churches and replaced images of Christ and the Virgin Mary with pictures of President Xi Jinping. They have also censored religious texts, forced clergy members to preach CCP ideology, and mandated that slogans promoting the Party be displayed in churches.

To subordinate religions to the Party, the government requires religious groups to register with various “patriotic religious associations” and their local branches. For Catholic churches, this means registering with the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, which is officially controlled by China’s State Administration for Religious Affairs and the United Front Work Department of the CCP.

Anyone practicing religion outside state-approved associations is considered part of a “cult” and is subject to China’s anti-cult laws. This policy has led to widespread arrests and imprisonment, with authorities using anti-cult provisions against underground Catholics who do not recognize the authority of clergy backed by the government.

USCIRF Commissioner Asif Mahmood noted that the CCP views underground Catholics as a threat because they do not accept the government’s supposed authority to dictate religious doctrine and regulate religious matters. He explained that while some Catholics choose to worship legally within the state-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, they are not truly free due to the harsh control mechanisms imposed by the CCP.

The report also criticizes an undisclosed agreement signed between the Vatican and the CCP in 2018, which was intended to promote cooperation in the appointment of bishops. However, the CCP has reportedly unilaterally installed bishops aligned with the Party, disregarding Vatican approval. Religious leaders who resist are often “disappeared,” including bishops like Peter Shao Zhumin and Augustine Cui Tai.

Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, warned that the CCP is trying to sever the Catholic Church in China from the Pope, targeting bishops in particular because of their essential role in maintaining communion with the Vatican. Shea added that the Vatican-China agreement has failed to protect religious freedom and has resulted in severe repression, making it one of the most oppressive periods for Chinese Catholics since the Mao era.

The CCP’s efforts to control religion extend beyond Catholics, targeting Protestants, Muslims, Taoists, Buddhists, and Chinese folk religions. Among the most notorious examples is the forced internment of Uyghur Muslims in “reeducation” camps, where detainees are coerced into renouncing their language, culture, and religious traditions. This treatment has been described as “genocide and crimes against humanity.”

The report also cites cases of forced reeducation against Tibetan Buddhists and the destruction or alteration of religious texts and statues belonging to Buddhists and Taoists. The CCP’s crackdown aims to suppress any practices deemed contrary to the Party’s goals, enforcing obedience to its authority.

The 2018 agreement between the Vatican and China remains secret, but its impact is evident. By legitimizing the CCP-controlled Catholic Patriotic Association, the Vatican hoped to influence its operation and bring underground Catholics out of hiding. However, critics such as Hong Kong’s Emeritus Bishop Joseph Zen argue that the Vatican gained nothing and has lost significant influence.

