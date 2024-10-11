🔊 Listen Post

A forensic team from the University of Granada, led by Professor José Antonio Lorente, has conclusively confirmed that the remains buried in Seville Cathedral belong to Christopher Columbus, the legendary navigator who discovered America. This groundbreaking announcement comes after years of debate and research surrounding the true identity of the bones.

Lorente will publicly present the findings during the upcoming documentary Columbus DNA: His True Origin, set to air on October 12, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Day. Earlier studies conducted between 2003 and 2005 only suggested a “possible compatibility” between the bones and Columbus due to insufficient DNA at the time. However, Lorente stated, “Thanks to new technologies, we have now been able to definitively confirm that the remains found in Seville are those of Christopher Columbus.” He emphasized the genetic reliability is “virtually absolute,” having been corroborated by multiple laboratories.

Ongoing Mystery of Columbus’ Nationality

While the identity of the remains has now been resolved, the long-standing debate over Columbus’ true nationality remains open. Lorente did not provide a definitive answer on this issue, which is expected to be a focal point in the upcoming documentary produced by Story Producciones and set to air on RTVE on October 12. The study examined the DNA of Columbus’ remains, as well as those of his son Hernando and brother Diego, in a bid to shed light on his origin. The most widely accepted theory holds that Columbus was born in Genoa, Italy, but alternative hypotheses suggest possible origins in Portugal, Galicia, and even Norway or America.

A Historic Discovery for Science

At an event hosted by the Royal National Academy of Medicine, Academy President Eduardo Díaz-Rubio described the day as “historic for science.” Lorente detailed how previous research conducted in 2003, 2004, and 2005 had indicated only a low probability that the bones were Columbus’ due to the limited amount of DNA available. “Today, thanks to new technologies, we have definitively confirmed that the remains in Seville are indeed those of Christopher Columbus,” Lorente declared. He added that the findings will soon be published in an international scientific journal following standard protocols.

The Dominican Republic’s Claim

The mystery of Columbus’ remains extends beyond Seville. Present at the event was the Duke of Veragua, the 20th Christopher Columbus, who noted that the skeleton in Seville is incomplete. This detail feeds into the theory held in the Dominican Republic that part of Columbus’ remains could be located there. Dr. Lorente acknowledged this possibility, stating, “It is feasible that the bones could be split between the Dominican Republic and Seville.”

However, Lorente clarified that the remains in the Dominican Republic have not yet been subjected to forensic analysis. While Dominican authorities expressed confidence that they hold Columbus’ remains, no scientific evidence has been provided to confirm this.

The final answer on Columbus’ birthplace and the fate of his remains may soon emerge, thanks to this groundbreaking research and the documentary that promises to bring fresh clarity to a centuries-old mystery.

