🔊 Listen Post

Justin Trudeau’s government continues to advance its progressive agenda, sparking new controversy by including an explicit sexual guide aimed at children among the nominees for the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

The book, titled Welcome to Sex, is aimed at children aged 8 to 10 and addresses highly explicit topics such as masturbation, oral sex, genital size, and various gender identities.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Yumi Styne’s graphic sex-ed book for kids as young as 8, which teaches about porn, sexting and other unsafe sex acts, has been short-listed for the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.



What a disgrace from the @AlboMP Government. #Auspol



🔗 https://t.co/kpvhTY0B3p pic.twitter.com/vrjo5wBb2x — Stephanie Bastiaan (@stephbastiaan) September 6, 2024

Written by Dr. Melissa Kang and Yumi Stynes, the book has sparked outrage in both Canada and Australia. Its pages include graphic illustrations of sexual acts and dismiss virginity as a “myth.” Initially, the book was removed from major retail chains due to public pressure but has now been nominated in the “Young Adults” category. However, it has been reported that in many stores, the book is found in the children’s section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parent groups and various associations have demanded that the book be removed from libraries and its distribution restricted. Criticisms go beyond the sexual content, arguing that such material promotes a gender ideological agenda during a crucial stage of childhood development, which many view as an attack on traditional family values.

For those (unsuccessfully) trying to defend ‘Welcome to Sex’ aka a GRAPHIC SEX GUIDE FOR KIDS, by saying it’s kept in the adult/parenting section of book stores/departments, this isn’t the case at @Dymocksbooks 🤔



They also sell it in the children’s section of their website. pic.twitter.com/1bKKZiZpgv — Rachael Wong (@RachaelWongAus) July 18, 2023

Even after the chain Big W removed the book, Canadian and Australian authorities continued to promote its nomination, demonstrating the political elites’ commitment to the progressive agenda. This raises a critical question: Is it appropriate for such young children to be exposed to this kind of information?

This book, Welcome to Sex, is aimed at 11 year olds and discusses porn, sexual positions and LGBTQI issues. The co-author, Yumi Stynes previously said a "mature eight-year-old could flick through" it. https://t.co/qlsu9sQ6FG pic.twitter.com/FYxUn0vHau — Family Education Trust (@FamEdTrust) January 19, 2024

The inclusion of such books in a high-profile literary category also calls into question the decisions of cultural and political institutions. The Prime Minister’s Literary Awards, established to “honor the role of literature in shaping the country’s cultural and intellectual landscape,” are now being used as a platform to promote sick, pornographic, and doctrinaire ideas.

To what extent can children’s and youth literature influence future generations? Is this the kind of content that should be part of an 8-year-old’s education? These questions have fueled a debate about the limits of ideological indoctrination and sex education at early ages, as many people consider this madness, even though others see it as “normal” and even “educational.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most controversial points is the government’s role in promoting this content. Trudeau has been a supporter and promoter of inclusion and diversity policies, but this latest move has taken the discussion to a new level.

Critics accuse the government of using public resources to promote a vision not shared by most Canadian citizens, who believe that sexual education should be handled more delicately and in more appropriate contexts.

This situation brings to light an even deeper issue: the erosion of parental roles in the education of their children. Instead of providing tools to help parents teach their children about sexuality, the government seems to be imposing a unique and controversial view, weakening parental authority and contributing to the further disintegration of traditional family values.

The nomination of this book for such a prestigious literary award is not only a reflection of the state of culture in Canada under Trudeau’s leadership but also of a broader agenda that is pushing the boundaries of what is considered appropriate for children.

ADVERTISEMENT

This episode should serve as a wake-up call for parents and citizens concerned about the future of education and values in Western societies.

Is this the kind of literature that should be shaping the minds of future generations? For many of us who hold values, intelligence, and seek the truth, the answer is a resounding NO. The struggle to uphold certain values in education remains a key challenge in an era where a progressive agenda is being forced upon us.

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada de EE.UU. y licenciada en España. Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas y Analista política. La Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en análisis y consultas en el diseño de políticas públicas, propuestas de ley y gestión en relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones al análisis y representación legal de diversas organizaciones, empresas e individuos que han visto abusados sus derechos humanos, su privacidad o en la inclusión de políticas efectivas fundamentalmente en el ámbito de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, así como la lucha contra la corrupción. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Trending: New Presidential Proclamation on Border Security: Election Tactic or Genuine Immigration Reform? Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.