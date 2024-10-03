Six immigrants were killed, and 10 injured, by Mexican soldiers who fired on them. Thirty-three people were aboard the vehicle. In their defense, the security forces argued they believed they were criminals, as the vehicle had avoided a checkpoint.

Among the nationalities of the migrants were Egyptians, Nepalese, Cubans, Indians, Pakistanis, among others.

“Members of the Mexican Army, while conducting ground reconnaissance, detected a ‘pick-up’ truck speeding. The vehicle evaded the military personnel when it spotted them,” detailed the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA).

To justify the soldiers’ version of events, SEDENA added that two other trucks were following behind the one that was shot. These vehicles were the same type typically used by criminal groups operating in the region, which is what led to the soldiers’ confusion.

According to SEDENA’s statement, the trucks were “like those used by criminal groups in that region.” This did not happen at the U.S. border but in the southern part of the country, closer to the Guatemalan border, in the state of Chiapas, where migrants from Central America and other parts of the world enter.

“Military personnel reported hearing gunfire, prompting two soldiers to open fire, stopping one of the pickup trucks,” adds the document.

This incident occurred just days after the inauguration of a government that prides itself on being so progressive that it put a woman from a minority (Jewish) background in power, who participated in an indigenous ritual to mark the start of her mandate.

However, for more conservative sectors, it was seen as a witchcraft ritual, even of a satanic nature. Before the arrival of Christianity to what is now Mexico, human sacrifice was the way the Mexica worshipped their gods. In 2024, organized crime does so through the cult of Santa Muerte. Now, the State does it with migrants.

The 17 immigrants who survived were placed under the custody of Mexico’s National Institute of Immigration (INM).

It is worth noting that if this had been a conservative, right-wing government, Mexico would be under international scrutiny. It would be accused of xenophobia at the very least. And there would be an even greater outcry if this had happened on the other side of the border. But the outrage is not the same when it happens in Mexico, especially under a left-wing government.

Since these are human lives, they deserve visibility, no matter who the perpetrator is. If this is how Claudia Sheinbaum’s term begins, what can be expected by the end? Mexico receives an influx of immigrants, first from Central America and then from the rest of the world. And thanks to Barack Obama, a Democrat, now also from Cubans who can no longer reach Miami by sea.

Criticism from Human Rights Organizations

There has already been criticism from human rights organizations in Mexico. The Human Dignification Center (CDH) A.C. reproached the involvement of the Mexican Army in immigration enforcement.

“These immigrants are simply seeking to improve their quality of life, which does not constitute a federal crime but rather an administrative issue. The military should not pursue them as if they were criminals,” said Luis García Villagrán, director of the CDH, to local media.

He also said that the role of federal forces was to maintain peace in the country, not to act in this manner towards immigrants.

