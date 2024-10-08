🔊 Listen Post

The housing crisis in Puerto Rico has reached concerning levels due to the unexpected increase in homeless individuals from Florida. This phenomenon, driven by new local laws, highlights a much deeper issue: the lack of control in immigration policies under the federal administration.

The decisions of this administration have allowed homeless U.S. citizens to relocate without restrictions, exacerbating problems in vulnerable territories like Puerto Rico.

The HB 1365 law, promoted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits homeless individuals from sleeping in public places such as sidewalks, parks, or beaches, which has led to a steady flow of homeless individuals to Puerto Rico.

A new law in Florida criminalizes camping in public spaces, increasing concerns about impacts on Puerto Rico's housing crisis as more homeless individuals from the mainland seek shelter.

A ruling was issued at the end of the last term of the U.S. Supreme Court in the case City of Grants Pass, Oregon, v. Johnson. The high court decided, by a vote of 6 to 3, to uphold a municipal ordinance that can jail a homeless person simply for sleeping on the street, reported Microjuris.

Although this law may seem like a local solution to a public safety problem, its effects are directly impacting the island, which is already suffering from a housing crisis due to a lack of supply and rising rental prices.

This issue does not arise solely from Florida’s actions but is intrinsically related to the absence of a more coordinated and restrictive federal approach to internal immigration.

The Biden-Harris administration has failed to implement effective policies to manage both internal and external immigration in a controlled manner. While the southern border of the United States receives an increasing number of immigrants, many immigration policies have allowed for unrestricted movement within the country.

This displacement has serious consequences not only in continental states but also in territories like Puerto Rico. The island, with its limited infrastructure, is overwhelmed with individuals who believe they can easily access housing services, only to encounter a completely different reality upon arrival.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported a 12% increase in the number of homeless individuals nationwide in 2023, largely driven by economic factors. According to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, in December 2023, there were 256,000 homeless people in the United States. Homelessness increased by 12 percent between 2022 and 2023 in the U.S.

Job losses and rising rental prices, exacerbated by inflation, have left thousands of citizens homeless.

In Puerto Rico, the housing crisis was already a reality before this increase in internal immigration. It is estimated that around 5,000 individuals are homeless on the island, with more than half experiencing this situation for the first time due to economic reasons, such as job loss or inability to pay the rising rental prices.

This local problem is now exacerbated by the arrival of more homeless individuals from the continental United States, who mistakenly believe they will easily find affordable housing on the island.

The lack of control over internal immigration has also led to a proliferation of organizations that, without an adequate regulatory framework, spread misinformation about the chances of finding housing in Puerto Rico.

According to Belinda Hill, executive director of the organization Solo por Hoy Inc, many people arrive on the island believing they will be able to find a home with relative ease, only to discover that the process is slow and complex. “They are being given incorrect information about how simple the process of finding shelter on our island is,” added Hill.

“Although nothing like this has been legislated in Puerto Rico yet, we are already feeling the effects of Florida’s actions. We are receiving more homeless individuals and families from the United States who believe they will be immediately provided with a home here, which is incorrect given the scarcity of affordable housing on the island. Our organization receives calls and visits from people indicating that they are in an Airbnb without money to pay for it, demanding that we cover the cost with our housing vouchers. This used to happen occasionally but is now almost daily. Apparently, they are being given incorrect information about how easy it is to find shelter on our island.”

This phenomenon is a clear indication of the lack of coordination between states and the federal administration to control the information provided to homeless individuals. Herein lie the consequences of open border policies without considering each state’s capacity to receive more and more immigrants, which is why they are left on the streets…

The Biden-Harris administration demonstrates (once again) a complete inability to establish immigration policies that limit this type of displacement while simultaneously protecting vulnerable territories like Puerto Rico.

Instead of taking proactive measures to improve the situation of homeless individuals in their places of origin, these individuals have been allowed to migrate to locations that do not have the capacity to absorb the impact effectively.

It is evident that the mass displacement of homeless individuals to Puerto Rico is a symptom of a much larger problem: the lack of coherent and well-structured immigration policies from the Biden-Harris administration. This phenomenon not only jeopardizes the social and economic stability of the island but also perpetuates the lack of affordable housing throughout the country.

Puerto Rico, with its fragile infrastructure and limited housing supply, cannot continue to receive homeless individuals from other states without a clear and effective plan to support it, as the effects will be even harsher after Hurricane Milton, which will make landfall this Wednesday. Many more people will likely become homeless and entirely exposed. What is the federal government doing to solve this?

Microjuris reported:

“Here they receive services because being U.S. citizens, they cannot be denied service, but there is a whole process and requirements to meet because those residing in Puerto Rico and have been waiting have priority. We need the government to take measures to address a housing crisis that will very likely worsen,” said the director of Solo por Hoy, Inc.

The housing crisis in Puerto Rico is a stark reminder that the lack of control over internal immigration policies has devastating consequences. This uncontrolled flow of homeless individuals cannot be allowed to continue, and it is the responsibility of the federal administration, under Biden and Harris, to rectify their policies before the situation becomes even more unsustainable.