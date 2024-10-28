🔊 Listen

The United States stands at an unprecedented political and social crossroads. Debates on freedom of expression, censorship, and the protection of traditional values are at the center of the electoral race. Any minor detail serves as a distraction from what’s TRULY important.

The recent controversy surrounding a comedian who, at Madison Square Garden, directed comments at various communities, including Black Americans, Jews, Palestinians, and Hispanics, has led pro-Kamala media to focus the nation’s attention on this issue, steering people towards division and away from what is truly at stake in these elections.

This case has sparked strong criticism and has been labeled by some as “hate speech.” However, analysts like María Herrera Mellado argue that these comments and the ensuing controversy represent a distraction from the true issues at play: freedom, truth, and the survival of fundamental American values.

The comedian, by making comments about various communities and referring to Puerto Rico as “a floating island full of garbage,” opened a debate that reverberates in the press and social media.

Ironically, those who want to see Trump lose see it as a tasteless joke, but it is an example of how freedom of expression is used by the media in a Machiavellian way.

CLAIM: Trump rally speaker claims Puerto Rico is a floating pile of garbage.



TRUTH: This is called comedy and the “speaker” is comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.



Here are the facts:



-This is Tony Hinchcliffe, the host of K*ll Tony, the #1 live podcast in the world.



-Tony is known for… pic.twitter.com/rSfbeyQDeM — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 27, 2024

In an interview with Univision, María Herrera Mellado emphasized that although humor can be controversial and offensive, it is within an individual’s rights in a democratic society

“If you don’t like it, that’s fine, we get it. But we cannot go against freedom of expression – and this is what is happening here” Herrera Mellado stated, pointing out that the real threats are not jokes but the censorship aimed at silencing those who speak openly, whether they are comedians, journalists, or political figures.

María Herrera Mellado denounced what she sees as blatant persecution in the United States favored by most traditional media, which leans toward Kamala Harris and the current government, shielding them from serious accountability or criticism.

Furthermore, she warns that this selective media support represents a clear danger to balanced information and the public’s right to receive accurate and objective news.

For Herrera Mellado, the vice president has not demonstrated any solid preparation in debates or interviews but instead of focusing on that, the media decided to label the event held at the Madison Square Garden as racist. They clearly cannot defend or cover matters denounced at that event such as foreign criminal groups entering the U.S.

This media disinterest, she argues, is no coincidence; there is a deliberate intent to divert public attention from real and urgent problems, while focusing on issues that, although controversial, have little substantial impact on Americans’ daily lives.

Another aspect that María highlighted in her Univision interview (a network that noticeably supports Kamala) is the contrast between the Trump administration and the current one regarding support for Puerto Rico.

“Donald Trump had Congress approve $40 billion for Puerto Rico after its devastation,” Herrera Mellado explained, emphasizing that the former president was a key ally for the island in times of need. The Trump administration also allocated an additional $13 billion for Puerto Rico’s electric infrastructure, a significant aid intended to improve the lives of thousands after the island’s devastating hurricanes and energy crisis.

Trump’s commitment to Puerto Rico, Herrera Mellado argues, shows that his policies were driven by support and solidarity for Americans in vulnerable situations.

She believes that these achievements show the former president’s support for Puerto Rico. He has not time to focus on a comedian’s comments or answer the media as this would reveal a lack of focus on truly significant issues for the country.

In a strong democracy, free speech is the pillar that upholds diverse opinions, and this is increasingly under threat in the U.S.

The censorship this comedian faces, along with the persecution of conservative voices, suggests that the American society may be at risk of losing one of its most essential rights.

The current political climate is a clear signal that censorship and political correctness have reached alarming levels in the country. Freedom of expression must be protected and preserved at all costs, as its loss would strike directly at the democratic foundations of the United States.

Censorship not only limits individual voices but also prevents the public from accessing a variety of perspectives, restricting their ability to form an informed opinion.

Beyond media controversy and public figure disputes, María Herrera Mellado warns of the truly significant issues at stake in the upcoming elections. The defense of freedom, security, and truth is what is really on the line in this race.

She argues it is time for “common sense” policies, like border control and the defense of traditional values that form the backbone of the United States.

To Herrera Mellado, the current political landscape, where the focus seems to be on trivial matters rather than critical issues, poses a threat to the future of the country.

With the influx of unregulated immigrants and the influence of organized groups in American society, a strong and effective response is increasingly urgent.

Media indifference to these issues only worsens the situation, suggesting an effort to protect certain interests at the expense of citizens’ security and well-being.

María Herrera Mellado’s statements in the interview reveal a genuine concern for the direction the United States is taking. In a society where censorship is growing and freedom of expression is threatened, citizens must be aware of what’s truly at stake. Beyond a comedian’s comments, the real issue lies in the tendency of certain sectors to silence dissenting voices and manipulate information to promote a specific agenda.

The upcoming elections will not only define the next leader of the United States but will also test the country’s ability to protect its fundamental values. Freedom of expression, national security, and the defense of traditions are not minor issues, and it is the responsibility of all citizens, regardless of political stance, to defend these principles.

Ultimately, the future of the U.S. will depend on the ability of its people to recognize and confront the real threats, not allowing themselves to be swayed by distractions aimed at dividing society.

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara. Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.