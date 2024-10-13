🔊 Listen Post

In a bid to win over Hispanic voters, Kamala Harris recently appeared at a Univision-hosted town hall in Las Vegas. What was intended to be a genuine interaction with the audience quickly spiraled into controversy when Harris was allegedly caught using a teleprompter during the event.

Despite Univision and the moderators fiercely denying the allegations, the damage was done. The image of a politician so out of touch, unable to speak without a pre-written script, stuck in the minds of many voters.

The incident erupted when a Univision camera briefly captured a teleprompter with visible text in front of Harris, sparking outrage across social media, particularly from conservative figures. The mere sight of the teleprompter at what should have been an unscripted event suggested that Harris is not in command of her own words, relying heavily on pre-packaged talking points rather than engaging voters authentically.

🚨 BREAKING: Univision accidentally broadcast proof that Kamala used a teleprompter at her town hall



Enrique Acevedo, the event’s moderator, attempted damage control by claiming the teleprompter only displayed his Spanish introduction and a timer—insisting that it was not used by Harris. Univision backed this defense, asserting the text was meant solely for the moderator. But these reassurances came too late.

Public perception had already solidified. The incident reinforced the narrative that Harris lacks authenticity and the ability to respond in real time to voters’ pressing concerns. For many, this event was just another example of Harris’ inability to connect with ordinary Americans.

The teleprompter fiasco was only the tip of the iceberg. Throughout the town hall, Harris was met with tough, uncomfortable questions from voters grappling with issues like skyrocketing inflation and the cost of living.

One frustrated voter highlighted her weekly grocery bill jumping from $250 to $350, a direct hit to working-class families. Harris’ response? Far from offering solutions, she fell back on a vague attempt to relate, claiming she would “never forget where she came from,” referring to her working-class background. This hollow rhetoric, devoid of actionable answers, only fueled voter frustration. The public expected concrete solutions but received platitudes instead.

As a leader poised to take on a larger role, Harris should be presenting bold plans and a clear vision, not evasive answers. Her reliance on rehearsed statements and uninspired responses painted the picture of a politician disconnected from reality, incapable of leading through moments of crisis.

With the 2024 election looming, Kamala Harris’ viability as a potential successor to Joe Biden is increasingly coming under scrutiny—both from within her party and the public. The Univision debacle only further cemented doubts about her readiness to lead without a script. Her track record, from mishandling the immigration crisis to evading key issues affecting the middle class, suggests a politician not up to the demands of true leadership.

Rather than solidifying her candidacy, Harris’ performance at Univision raised serious concerns about her ability to lead a country facing escalating inflation, international tensions, and domestic challenges. For a nation in turmoil, a leader relying on teleprompters to express their vision is the last thing America needs.

Voters are looking for leaders who can face hard realities head-on with clear, tangible solutions—not empty phrases and scripted lines. Kamala Harris has shown, yet again, that she is not the leader the country needs. The presidency of the United States cannot be entrusted to someone who hides behind a teleprompter and avoids tough questions. The stakes are simply too high, and America deserves leaders who are up to the task.

