“But if thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” – George Orwell

Language is more than a means of communication; it is a powerful tool that shapes perceptions and behaviors. In the political arena, language manipulation can foster misinformation and create narratives that serve those in power.

By employing vague or emotionally charged terminology, leaders can influence public opinion, obscure the truth, and justify decisions that might otherwise be unpopular or unacceptable. This analysis calls for critical awareness of the language we engage with in political discourse, urging us to decipher the hidden meanings behind words to make informed and independent judgments.

In this context, it is essential to examine the role of empty signifiers—a concept prevalent in contemporary dynamics, which often goes unnoticed by the public.

Immersed in their daily routines, people receive subtle and biased information, shaping public perception in the process.

What Are Empty Signifiers?

Empty signifiers originate from political and philosophical theory, particularly in the post-structuralism of Ernesto Laclau. They refer to words or symbols that seem to have fixed meanings but are, in fact, ambiguous and open to multiple interpretations.

These terms function as “containers” that can be filled with various meanings depending on the political, social, or cultural context. Words like “democracy,” “freedom,” or “justice” are often empty signifiers because their interpretations vary across different groups. In politics, these terms are useful in uniting diverse demands and bringing people with varying interests together under one umbrella.

For example, the word “change” can carry different meanings for different groups, facilitating collective mobilization without requiring a clear, unified goal.

A Literary Perspective

From a literary standpoint, empty signifiers are terms that, although they seem to have a clear meaning, lack fixed content and can be interpreted in different ways depending on the context. These terms allow for the articulation of various demands, making them potent tools in political and social discourse. However, while they serve as a means of uniting people, they also risk being manipulated and contributing to ambiguity.

Empty Signifiers in Political Theory

Prominent theorists such as Ernesto Laclau, Jacques Lacan, Chantal Mouffe, and Slavoj Žižek have emphasized the importance of empty signifiers in constructing political identities. Laclau, for instance, argues that they bring together diverse social demands under broad terms like “the people” or “justice,” facilitating collective identity. Lacan stresses that language lacks fixed meaning, allowing these signifiers to be interpreted in various ways. Mouffe highlights their role in establishing hegemony, particularly in contexts of conflict, while Žižek warns of the risks of manipulation in political discourse. Together, these thinkers underscore the power of empty signifiers in mobilizing social groups, while cautioning against their potential for misuse and ambiguity.

Multilateral Organizations and Empty Signifiers

When analyzing the actions of multilateral organizations that promote democracy, such as the UN, OAS, and the EU, empty signifiers play a fundamental role. Terms like “democracy,” “human rights,” and “governability” represent universal values but often lack specific meaning, allowing for diverse interpretations depending on each country’s political context.

For instance, the concept of “democracy” can range from merely holding elections to more comprehensive notions, including the separation of powers and the protection of minority rights. This ambiguity helps build consensus among governments, NGOs, and citizens with different agendas under a shared democratic ideal. However, this lack of clarity also opens the door to criticism, as it can result in conflicting interpretations and ineffective policies.

Calls by organizations like the OAS and the UN to “restore democracy” in countries such as Venezuela or Nicaragua illustrate this issue. For some, the restoration of democracy means merely holding elections, while for others, it implies a complete overhaul of the political system.

Empty Signifiers in Authoritarian Regimes

In authoritarian governments, empty signifiers like “democracy” or “justice” can be particularly dangerous. These regimes often manipulate such terms to justify repressive actions while appearing legitimate to both their citizens and the international community. By using positive, universally accepted language that lacks concrete meaning, authoritarian regimes can mask policies that violate fundamental rights and civil liberties.

For instance, an authoritarian government might profess a commitment to “human rights” while simultaneously cracking down on opposition groups. This dissonance between language and reality confuses the public, making it harder for them to challenge the government’s actions.

Additionally, the use of empty signifiers can create divisions within society, as different groups interpret these terms in conflicting ways. This weakens opposition movements and fosters distrust, ultimately perpetuating authoritarian rule by preventing citizens from demanding substantive changes.

The Impact on Citizens with Limited Political Understanding

For citizens with limited political knowledge, the use of empty signifiers can lead to confusion and frustration. Terms like “democracy,” “human rights,” and “governance” may seem distant or irrelevant when they lack a clear, practical meaning.

To combat this, it is essential for multilateral organizations to communicate more clearly and directly. Some strategies include:

Accessible Explanations: Break down complex concepts and offer concrete examples, such as linking “democracy” to the right to vote or access to basic services. Connecting to Real Needs: Relate empty signifiers to everyday concerns like water access, security, or education, showing how abstract principles can improve quality of life. Inclusive Communication: Engage in dialogue with local communities, addressing their specific realities to build trust and understanding. Political Education: Develop educational programs that explain the practical implications of concepts like “democracy,” fostering critical thinking and encouraging active civic engagement.

If empty signifiers do not translate into concrete actions, citizens may lose faith in the institutions that use them. The key is to turn these abstract terms into real, measurable solutions, thereby restoring trust and making promises of change tangible.

As Noam Chomsky reminds us: “Who controls the language controls the narrative; who controls the narrative controls reality.”

