🔊 Listen

For the first time in over half a century, Japan’s ruling party lost its majority in Parliament. Japanese voters dealt a blow to the country’s ruling party in Sunday’s elections, thrusting the world’s fourth-largest economy into an unusual period of political uncertainty.

Since 1955, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has governed almost uninterruptedly. Now, for the first time in 15 years, it lost its majority in the powerful lower house.

The LDP has traditionally been Japan’s ruling party, supporting conservative policies, pro-U.S. alliances, and defense strengthening, especially given regional tensions with China and North Korea. However, recent corruption scandals, including a slush fund issue, have reduced its popularity, particularly among younger voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

A majority of 233 seats is required in the 465-seat House of Representatives. This time, the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito secured only 215 seats, according to the public broadcaster NHK.

In a society where honor is a core value, scandals plaguing the ruling party have eroded its standing, especially given how party financing controversies affected citizens already burdened by rising living costs and inflation. This growing discontent was ultimately reflected at the polls.

Japan's PM, Ishiba, has been in office for barely four weeks, yet his days seem numbered following LDP's rout in national elections. As Tomohiko Taniguchi writes, Japan is entering an uncertain new era as it faces some of its biggest challenges in decades. https://t.co/3mEphU0okO — Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) October 28, 2024

Impact of the U.S. Economy on Japan

Japan’s economy has been hit not only by its own challenges but also by the economic policies of the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the world’s fourth-largest economy, Japan remains closely linked to the U.S., with «Bidenomics» impacting Japanese finances.

The research portal EveryCRS, representing the Congressional Research Service (CRS), explains that the two economies are deeply intertwined through trade in goods and services, each being a major market for the other’s exports and a key source of imports.

Most notably, Japan and the United States are closely connected through capital flows, with Japan as a significant foreign financier of U.S. national debt.

As U.S. public debt continues to grow, internal savings alone are insufficient to cover investment needs, and Japan is also a critical source of private investment in the U.S., with the reverse holding true as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Biden-Harris administration, U.S. inflation reached historic highs, raising living costs that echoed in Japan, especially with the rise in fuel prices driving up other product costs.

In other words, beyond any scandals or failures by Japan’s ruling party, economic troubles in the U.S. were undoubtedly a factor that affected Japan’s economy. Depending on the results of November’s elections, Japan’s economic situation could improve.

Gender Divisions in Voting

Amid Japan’s electoral upheaval, a noteworthy trend emerged: the Conservative Party of Japan (CPJ) achieved significant results. Formed largely by author Naoki Hyakuta, the CPJ drew a substantial portion of its support from middle-aged men, according to an Asahi Shimbun exit poll.

Asahi’s exit poll shows 69% of CPJ voters were men, and 31% women, with male representation highest among the 11 regional blocs in proportional representation.

Japan recently reached a record number of women elected to the House of Representatives, but even so, they hold less than 16% of seats. According to NHK, women won 73 of the 465 seats at stake in the lower house.

While some outlets celebrate this increase in female representation, few discuss the gender division it underscores—a phenomenon also observed in South Korea and Western nations, where feminist rhetoric has exacerbated societal divides, leading to a “class struggle” that now fuels gender-based contention.

The highest proportion of female voters supported the Social Democratic Party at 60%, followed by the coalition partner Komeito at 58%, and the Japanese Communist Party at 57%.

In stark contrast, male voters seem increasingly disillusioned. The CPJ has begun to gain traction from this sentiment.

Japanese voters are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect members of the lower house of parliament. Watch our video to find out five ways Japanese elections are unique.



Stay up to date with the latest news on Japan's politics here: https://t.co/Hd8h6uuDP5 pic.twitter.com/0D172AQpfk — Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) October 24, 2024

Joana Campos es abogada y editora con más de 10 años de experiencia en la gestión de proyectos de desarrollo internacional, enfocada en la sostenibilidad y el impacto social positivo. Actualmente dirige JC Editorial, donde ha coordinado la edición y distribución de libros de reconocidos autores internacionales y la logística de numerosas giras nacionales. Anteriormente, trabajó como abogada corporativa, especializándose en derecho penal y corporativo. Joana es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Guadalajara. Joana Campos is a lawyer and editor with over 10 years of experience in managing international development projects, focusing on sustainability and positive social impact. She currently leads JC Editorial, where she has coordinated the editing and distribution of books by renowned international authors and managed the logistics of numerous national tours. Previously, she worked as a corporate lawyer, specializing in criminal and corporate law. Joana holds a law degree from the University of Guadalajara.