Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa is back in the spotlight of international politics, this time due to sanctions imposed by the United States government for his involvement in corruption.

#EstadosUnidos anunció que prohibió la entrada al país al exmandatario de #Ecuador Rafael Correa (2007-2017) y al exvicepresidente Jorge Glas, a los que acusa de estar involucrados en casos de #corrupciónhttps://t.co/aGkwgkbCVP — FRANCE 24 Español (@France24_es) October 10, 2024

News confirmed byMattthew Millerwho is the spokesman for the State Department, this was through his profile on X:

Today’s designation of Ecuador’s former president Correa and former vice president Glas due to their involvement in significant corruption during their time in office demonstrates our firm commitment to promote accountability of corrupt actors. — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) October 9, 2024

Today’s designation of former Ecuadorian President Correa and former Vice President Glas for their involvement in significant acts of corruption during their tenure demonstrates our strong commitment to promoting accountability for corrupt actors.

This decision marks a significant milestone in the fight against corruption in Latin America, a theme that has been recurrent in many governments in the region, especially those with populist and leftist inclinations, as is the case of Correa.

#URGENTE 👉🏻Departamento de Estado de Estados Unidos señala que ex presidente y ex vicepresidente, Correa y Glas, con sus familias y cónyuges, no son elegibles para ingreso a Estados Unidos por corrupción💡Además, apoya a sociedad civil en esfuerzos por transparencia y democracia pic.twitter.com/aXvU8U21dV — José Chalco-Salgado (@jchalco) October 9, 2024

The sanction: a strong message

The US State Department announced in early October 2024 that Correa and his former vice president, Jorge Glas, would be banned from entering the United States. This measure also includes their close relatives, such as their spouses and adult children.

According to the official statement, Correa and Glas «abused their positions» by accepting bribes in exchange for awarding state contracts, mainly during their mandate in Ecuador (2007-2017). This move seeks to make clear that neither political position nor rank protects those involved from being held accountable for corrupt acts.

The Bribery Case and the Accusations

Correa had already been convicted in 2020 for the famous «Bribes case»,in which he was linked to a corruption scheme in which high-ranking officials in his government requested bribes from businessmen in exchange for contracts with the State.

These funds, according to the investigation, were used to finance political campaigns of his party, Alianza PAIS, perpetuating the power of his government. Along with Correa, 19 other officials, including Jorge Glas and former ministers of his administration, were also sentenced.



Correa: between denial and exile

Since his conviction, Correa has remained in exile in Belgium, where he lives with his wife, Anne Malherbe Gosselin. Over the years, the former president has repeatedly denied all the accusations against him, describing the sentences as political persecution led by his opponents in Ecuador.

#Mundo | 🖇️ ⬇️ “¡No hay derecho!”: Rafael Correa al enterarse que Estados Unidos le prohibió la entrada. https://t.co/cse2Kg1N19 — Vanguardia (@vanguardiacom) October 10, 2024

On social media and in interviews, Correa has dismissed the US sanctions, saying he has no interest in traveling to that country and calling the event just another political strategy.

US Visa Bans Against Ecuador’s Former President Correa and Family a “Transparently Political Attempt to Weaken” the Left Ahead of Elections – Center for Economic and Policy Research https://t.co/OfOKDVVSt2 — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) October 10, 2024

US visa bans against former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa and his family are a “transparently political attempt to weaken” the left ahead of elections – Center for Economic and Policy Research.

However, the reality of the facts and the strength of the evidence against him have been sufficient for both Ecuador and the United States to act accordingly.

Correa’s response was through several messages suggesting that the ban could be due to a possible «retaliation for what was related to Julian Assange», as well as insinuating that it is an attempt to distract from the «disaster of the Noboa Government at its worst moment» and to influence the Ecuadorian electoral campaign.

Jorge Glas: from prison to hunger strike

The case of Jorge Glas is equally emblematic. After being convicted for his involvement in the corruption scheme, Glas was imprisoned in Ecuador. During his time in prison, he attempted suicide and went on several hunger strikes in protest, demanding his release and claiming that his imprisonment was political retaliation.

Exvicepresidente de Rafael Correa se declaró en huelga de hambre y aseguró que es un “perseguido político” en Ecuador (+Video) via @maduradascom https://t.co/Zkc8lPoaWi pic.twitter.com/vcvYap5eWY — freddyzur (@freddyzur) April 11, 2024

Despite these desperate gestures, the Ecuadorian judicial system has been firm in its decision to uphold the conviction and reject any habeas corpus attempts filed by his defense.

🇪🇨 I El exvicepresidente ecuatoriano, Jorge Glas, inicia huelga de hambre en una prisión de Guayaquil, donde fue trasladado luego de su arresto en el asalto a la embajada de México en Quito, así lo confirmó su amigo y exmandatario, Rafael Correa. #JorgeGlas #HuelgaDeHambre pic.twitter.com/QAnOyQRe7e — Honduras Hoy (@HondurasHoyHN) April 11, 2024

Implications for Ecuador and the region

The sanctions imposed by the United States are not only a direct blow to Correa and his inner circle, but also a clear message to Latin America. Washington has shown, through these actions, its willingness to act against corrupt leaders, regardless of their political affiliation.

For Ecuador, this veto has multiple implications. On the one hand, it reinforces the fight against corruption that, although late, is gaining strength in the country. On the other hand, it highlights the political polarization that still persists between Correa’s followers and those who see him as the main culprit of the institutional crisis that the country is going through.

In Latin America, this decision also serves as a warning to other populist leaders who have been accused of corruption and who, like Correa, have tried to hide behind the discourse of political persecution.

El narco/dictador Maduro, amigo/aliado de Gustavo Petro



El violador Evo Morales amigo/aliado de Gustavo Petro



El tirano/dictador Díaz-Canel amigo/aliado de Gustavo Petro



El corrupto/ladrón Rafael Correa amigo/aliado de Gustavo Petro



La guerrillera/extremista Claudia… — Patricia IFPL (@patriizqfer) October 10, 2024

The sanctions against the former Ecuadorian president follow the same line of actions previously taken by the United States against leaders such as Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela or Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua, creating a clear pattern of international pressure against corruption and authoritarianism in the region.





Justicia de Ecuador rechaza nueva demanda contra el expresidente Rafael Correahttps://t.co/RIuZWZWm1d — HugoEz (@Hvzla1606) October 10, 2024

Acts of corruption, especially those that so directly affect democracy and the well-being of people, cannot and must not go unpunished.

This case also invites us to reflect on the danger of populist regimes that, under the pretext of governing «for the people», end up establishing networks of corruption and clientelism that only benefit a privileged elite.

It is essential that we continue to demand transparency and accountability from our leaders, and that we remain vigilant so as not to fall into the trap of false political messiahs.

