In the sole debate before Election Day, Vicente Gonzalez and Mayra Flores sparred over key issues such as the economy, immigration, and abortion, with frequent interruptions as both candidates fought to defend their positions.

One standout moment occurred when Mayra Flores appeared to downplay concerns about requiring South Texas residents to carry passports to prove their citizenship.

She argued that in certain cases, such a requirement could be an appropriate measure.

Vicente Gonzalez criticized Flores for her stance on border security, specifically highlighting his opposition to the Border Security Act, a Trump-era initiative.

Gonzalez explained that the law would have required South Texas residents to present passports at an interior border checkpoint in Falfurrias, located 80 miles north of McAllen—a mandatory stop for Rio Grande Valley residents traveling north.

Most residents in District 34, which includes this area, are Hispanic (84%).

Despite their differences, both candidates found common ground on some issues, such as the need to raise the minimum wage.

Gonzalez proposed a $15 hourly wage, while Flores warned that this could be too burdensome for small businesses.

On immigration, Gonzalez advocated for “safe zones” in Central America, where asylum seekers could apply for protection without traveling to the U.S.

He also supported Biden’s asylum policies.

Flores, in contrast, accused Democrats of using immigration as a political tool to win over Hispanic voters and called for more support for U.S. Border Patrol agents.

A heated exchange occurred when the debate turned to reproductive rights.

While both candidates opposed a federal abortion ban, Gonzalez criticized Flores for co-sponsoring the Life from Conception Act, which he described as a national abortion ban.

Flores reaffirmed her belief in life beginning at conception but emphasized respect for differing opinions.

She also criticized Gonzalez’s support for transgender rights, a frequent theme in Republican campaigns.

This debate was especially significant as it marked a rematch between the two.

Flores, who briefly represented District 34 after a 2022 special election, lost to Gonzalez in the general election that year by 8.5 points.

Despite her loss, her previous victory in the special election was seen as a Republican breakthrough in the Rio Grande Valley, a traditionally Democratic region.

District 34, which stretches from Brownsville to Kingsville, is predominantly Hispanic (87%).

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada de EE.UU. y licenciada en España. Doctora en Ciencias Jurídicas y Analista política. La Dra. Herrera es conocida por su amplia experiencia en análisis y consultas en el diseño de políticas públicas, propuestas de ley y gestión en relaciones internacionales. Su reconocimiento proviene de sus contribuciones al análisis y representación legal de diversas organizaciones, empresas e individuos que han visto abusados sus derechos humanos, su privacidad o en la inclusión de políticas efectivas fundamentalmente en el ámbito de la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas, así como la lucha contra la corrupción. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.