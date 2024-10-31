🔊 Listen

Violence erupted in Mazatlán—a region known for the influence of the Sinaloa Cartel—on September 9th due to an internal conflict between two factions within the cartel. This clash has unleashed a series of violent acts that endanger the security of local residents.

The violence in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa has expanded to Mazatlán, a beautiful coastal city popular with tourists. Compared to the rest of the state, Mazatlán has been relatively peaceful for years. – vía @El_Universal_Mx https://t.co/fxbsNWFKt8 — Jan-Albert Hootsen (@jahootsen) October 28, 2024

The Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Mexico’s history, has faced internal divisions since its leadership was weakened. These tensions have led to a dispute over control of strategic territories and illegal activities.

Authorities have ramped up security operations in the region; however, the violence continues to impact civilians, creating uncertainty and fear among Mazatlán residents.

A trailer was on fire on #Mazatlan -Durango highway though it is not official whether this was intentional or not.

In a morning press conference today, Claudia Sheinbaum attributed the violence in Mazatlán to the arrest of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada on July 25… duh pic.twitter.com/oArkJ7cyhE — Katarina Szulc (@KatarinaSzulc) October 28, 2024

On the night of Sunday, October 27th, gunfire rang out in various parts of the city, causing moments of panic among the population. The local Public Security Department advised residents to seek shelter as authorities worked to control the situation.

RECAP of violence unleashed in #Mazatlan:

On Sunday night Mazatlán became a battleground. A shootout took place on Óscar Pérez Escobosa Avenue. A group of trucks were in pursuit & shots fired. One person was killed. Gov’t told residents not to leave their homes or be outside. pic.twitter.com/A5qf8nkEbQ — Katarina Szulc (@KatarinaSzulc) October 28, 2024

The escalating violence in Mazatlán has deeply worried its residents, who live in fear amidst ongoing clashes between Sinaloa Cartel factions. Local authorities have mobilized forces to try to restore order, but the situation remains critical.

During Monday’s morning conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo was questioned about the violent events. Sheinbaum linked the violence to security issues resulting from Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada’s arrest and his handover to U.S. authorities.

Sheinbaum explained that the situation in Sinaloa is “unique” due to Zambada’s arrest, which remains partially unexplained. According to Sheinbaum, the extradition process to the United States took place under unclear circumstances.

Despite the severity of the situation, Sheinbaum stated that authorities are addressing the conflict with a strategy based on «presence and intelligence,» although results have yet to sufficiently quell the violence in the region.

Founded by Joaquín «El Chapo» Guzmán and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the Sinaloa Cartel maintains a strong base in the state of Sinaloa, where many of its members and relatives reside. This presence makes the region a key point for cartel operations.

The cartel’s territorial control in the area has led to frequent clashes with rival groups, allowing it to sustain its influence in drug trafficking despite setbacks by security forces.

Lacking a rigid hierarchical structure, the Sinaloa Cartel has seen the emergence of two main factions now locked in a violent internal struggle. The arrest of “El Mayo” Zambada in July 2024 in El Paso, Texas, hastened this division.

On one side are Zambada’s loyalists, known as “La Mayiza,” who have allied with groups such as “Los Ántrax” and “Los Rusos.” Meanwhile, “Los Chapitos,” the sons of “El Chapo” Guzmán, have aligned with “Los Ninis” and “Los Salazar,” escalating the violence.

This factional conflict ignited on September 9th, when “El Mayo” Zambada, in a letter, accused Joaquín Guzmán López, “El Chapo’s” son, of betraying him and turning him over to U.S. authorities. This accusation set off a new wave of violence.

In the past month, Sinaloa has been the scene of brutal confrontations between the two factions. This conflict has led to alarming numbers of deaths, disappearances, and burned vehicles, plunging the region into a severe security crisis.

The internal war within the Sinaloa Cartel affects not only those involved in drug trafficking but also the civilian population. The violence has reached disturbing levels, with authorities struggling to control the situation amid growing tension and chaos in the region.

‼️#SecurityNewsFlash |🇯🇵 Shigeru Ishiba, former defense minister, is appointed as Japan’s new prime minister, bringing a conservative approach to foreign policy. 🇲🇽 In Mazatlán, new clashes between “Los Chapitos” and “La Mayiza” escalate violence in the region.#GlobalNews pic.twitter.com/ArUByYCOtS — STRATOP RISK CONSULTING® (@StratopRisk) September 30, 2024

