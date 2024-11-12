🔊 Listen to Entry

ADVERTISEMENT

In November, we commemorate a curious historical event: on November 11, 1778, 16 Spanish families arrived in New Orleans.

They came from Alhaurín de la Torre and its surroundings, in what is now the province of Málaga, in the southeast of the Iberian Peninsula, and were the founders of New Iberia.

After the vast territory of Louisiana was ceded to the Spanish Crown in 1763, the Bourbons of the 18th century sought to secure and expand Spanish domains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historic Louisiana was not confined to the current state in the southeastern United States; it extended from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada, serving as a strategic route.

Kings like Carlos III and governors such as Bernardo de Gálvez and Luis de Unzaga recognized the need to populate and secure these territories.

Between 1778 and 1783, Andalusians, along with Canarians, Cubans, and Balearic Islanders, arrived to strengthen the Spanish presence in the region. These were years of intense and fruitful trade, especially between the ports of New Orleans, Veracruz, and Havana.

This interaction was not limited to trade but also extended to culture, with enduring parallels today in areas such as gastronomy and music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the Hispanic presence was vital in forging the connections that, from the Caribbean to the Mississippi, ultimately contributed to the independence and formation of the United States.

Recently, Donald Trump asked his audience whether they preferred to be called “Latinos” or “Hispanics,” with “Hispanics” winning by a landslide—much like his victory on that occasion.

Hispanics have always been part of North America, even long before the 18th century. Hispanic heritage arrived in what is now the United States as early as the 16th century and came to stay, leaving an indelible mark on daily life.

It reminds us that the first transatlantic connection was Hispanic, uniting Europe and the Americas and shaping the flavor and future of the Western world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, knowing and valuing our history makes us stronger. When we are confident in who we are, we can aspire to be much more.

María Herrera Mellado es una abogada respetada, licenciada en EE.UU. y España, con un doctorado en Ciencias Jurídicas y títulos de la Universidad de Granada, la Universidad de Arizona y la Florida International University. Con amplia experiencia en derecho internacional, inversiones, inmigración, derechos humanos, protección de la privacidad y lucha anticorrupción, ha asesorado a organizaciones y políticos hispanoamericanos. Ha escrito sobre seguridad nacional e inmigración, protección de datos, derecho constitucional, consumo financiero y derecho bancario en revistas internacionales y coescribió libros publicados en Perú y Colombia. Reconocida por su servicio comunitario, es considerada una de las mujeres más influyentes de Florida. Es experta en varios idiomas y participa frecuentemente en debates en canales como Univisión y Telemundo María Herrera Mellado is a highly respected attorney, licensed to practice in both the U.S. and Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and has earned degrees from prestigious institutions, including the University of Granada, the University of Arizona, and Florida International University.With extensive expertise in business law, immigration, human rights, consumer protection, privacy protection, and anti-corruption, María has advised a wide range of organizations and Hispanic American politicians. She has published numerous articles on data protection and banking law in international legal journals and co-authored books on these topics, which have been published in Peru and Colombia. Known for her strong commitment to community service, María is recognized as one of the most influential women in Florida. Fluent in multiple languages, she frequently participates in high-profile debates on networks such as Univisión and Telemundo, where she shares her insights on key legal and social issues.