Uruguay is heading into a decisive presidential runoff on November 24, a pivotal moment that could shape the country’s political and economic trajectory for years to come.

This election presents voters with a stark choice between two fundamentally different visions for the future of Uruguay: the left-leaning Frente Amplio coalition, which has gained significant support in recent years, and the center-right National Party, which promises stability and economic growth.

In the first round of voting, Frente Amplio secured 43.2% of the vote, followed by the National Party with 28%, and the Colorado Party with 15.5%. The Frente Amplio ticket, led by Yamandú Orsi and Carolina Cosse, represents a continuation of left-wing policies that focus on expanding social programs and public spending, especially in areas like education, health, and social assistance. In contrast, the National Party, headed by Álvaro Delgado and Valeria Ripoll, advocates for a return to conservative economic policies, stronger security measures, and a more moderate foreign policy.

EECCIONES EN URUGUAY CON ORSI COMO FAVORITO

Alrededor de 2,7 millones de ciudadanos votaron para elegir al mandatario que gobernará el país entre 2025 y 2030. Yamandu Orsi, del Frente Amplio, aparece como favorito. pic.twitter.com/IOHa8Zb8LC — Canal Política y Economía (@consultorasud) October 27, 2024

Uruguay’s runoff election is not just about choosing a president; it’s about deciding which path the country will take in the face of growing regional instability. Across Hispanic America, left-wing governments have gained momentum in recent years, and Uruguay’s Frente Amplio is part of this trend. But for many Uruguayans, the election is an opportunity to choose a different direction—one that emphasizes stability, security, and fiscal responsibility.

En #Uruguay, la izquierda gana la primera vuelta, pero la coalición de centroderecha es la más votada 🇺🇾🗳️ pic.twitter.com/X5D5EzqWZc — Enver Conde Ferrer (@EnverConde) October 28, 2024

Security and Social Stability at the Forefront

A key issue in this election is public safety. During the campaign, Frente Amplio leaders focused on maintaining their progressive policies, which prioritize public welfare programs, while the National Party has made security a cornerstone of its platform.

The National Party has committed to implementing stronger security measures, including policies aimed at reducing crime and increasing the presence of law enforcement in high-risk areas.

One notable example of this focus on security was the referendum on nighttime raids, a controversial measure aimed at tackling crime. Although it did not gain enough support to pass, the referendum highlighted the growing demand for stronger security policies, especially among voters concerned about rising crime rates.

The National Party has made it clear that it is committed to addressing these concerns, particularly in the wake of the increasing violence seen in other parts of Hispanic America. In contrast, Frente Amplio has been more cautious, often prioritizing civil liberties over aggressive crime control measures, a stance that has drawn criticism from voters who feel that crime has been allowed to grow unchecked.

As crime continues to be a major concern in Uruguay and across the region, the National Party’s promises to improve security reflect a broader regional trend: countries that have experienced insecurity under left-wing governments are now looking for alternatives that can restore order and safety.

Social Security Reform: A Choice Between Expansion and Sustainability

Another major issue in the runoff is social security reform. Uruguay’s aging population and growing fiscal pressures on the pension system have made this a key topic. While the Frente Amplio has favored expanding social benefits, the National Party advocates for a more sustainable approach to reforming the pension system.

The National Party’s proposal seeks to balance the need for social support with fiscal responsibility, ensuring that Uruguay’s pension system remains viable in the long term without overburdening future generations with excessive debt. Given the challenges faced by many Hispanic American countries with collapsing pension systems due to unsustainable fiscal policies, this reform is seen as critical for Uruguay’s economic health.

Despite resistance to the reform in some sectors, the National Party is committed to addressing the issue head-on, aiming to create a system that is both fair and financially stable. This approach resonates with voters who are concerned about Uruguay’s future economic stability, particularly in a region where many countries are struggling with pension crises.

A Choice Between Progress and Stability

Ultimately, Uruguay’s presidential runoff is a choice between two competing visions: one focused on maintaining progressive policies that expand social welfare programs, and one committed to securing a stable, prosperous future based on fiscal responsibility, security, and order. While the Frente Amplio continues to advocate for the status quo and expansion of public services, the National Party offers an alternative that emphasizes sustainability, economic growth, and a clear plan to address the country’s security challenges.

As Uruguay approaches this crucial election, it’s essential for voters to make an informed decision about the future they want for the country. A vote for the National Party is a vote for stability, economic sustainability, and a commitment to addressing the country’s security concerns. Uruguay has the chance to chart a course that prioritizes long-term prosperity and security for future generations, without falling prey to the populist promises that have undermined other countries in the region.

This election is more than just about choosing a president; it’s about defending the values that have sustained Uruguay’s democracy and ensuring that the country remains a beacon of stability in a region that is increasingly defined by political uncertainty.

María Herrera Mellado es abogada que ejerce en EE.UU. reconocida por su análisis político y legal en los medios de comunicación y su participaciôn en la redacción de políticas públicas y leyes en materia de seguridad nacional e inmigración. Su formación académica y experiencias profesionales la convierten en una voz respetada en el debate público y en el análisis de temas de actualidad sobre todo en los desafíos políticos y legales contemporáneos. María Herrera Mellado is a U.S.-based attorney also licensed in Spain. She holds a PhD in Legal Sciences and is known as a media legal and policy analyst. Dr. Herrera is recognized for her extensive experience in analyzing and consulting on public policy design, legislative proposals, and international relations management. Her recognition stems from her contributions to the analysis and legal representation of various organizations, companies, and individuals whose human rights or privacy have been violated, or who have benefited from the inclusion of effective policies, primarily in the areas of transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption. Her academic background and professional experience make her a respected voice in public debate and in the analysis of current issues, particularly in contemporary political and legal challenges.