Oct. 14, 2024 4:39 pm

A devastated Bill Maher is sad to report that things aren’t “looking that great for the Democrats.”

 

Source: https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1844925146580254913

ADVERTISEMENT
Featured on TGP
/
David E. Torres Lopez
/
1 views

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *