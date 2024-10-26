JD-Vance: Immigrants Are Not to Blame for Border Crisis; Kamala Harris Is to Blame 4 37 Truth Tweet Share Gettr Gab Telegram WhatsApp Featured on TGP 1 día ago/ Redacción Gateway Hispanic/ 1.781 views You may also like Kamala Harris MOCKS her ally 49 views Featured on TGP The Hypocrisy of Kamala Harris 27 views Featured on TGP Trump’s dance to Kamala’s Macarena goes viral 78 views Featured on TGP A woman confronts TSA over their process when it comes to illegal immigrants flying 40 views Featured on TGP Stephen A. Smith: $52m for abroad but not for Americans. Who the hell comes up with that? 21 views Featured on TGP The price of freedom is eternal vigilance 34 views Featured on TGP Whether you like Trump or not, his position has been the same for 30 years 36 views Featured on TGP The most important thing is border security 11 views Featured on TGP Eduardo Verástegui addresses President Trump 15 views Featured on TGP Interview with the 2 CHRISTIANS Kamala EXPELLED after mocking his faith 60 views Featured on TGP «New World Order» is what Putin calls BRICS at the latest summit. 12.218 views Featured on TGP CNN crew praises President Donald Trump for working at McDonald’s 83 views Featured on TGP 123…11»Page 1 of 11 Sigue leyendo Anterior Entrada anterior: Controversia entre el tirano canadiense Trudeau y el filosofo conservador Jordan PetersonSiguiente Siguiente entrada: Kamala Harris MOCKS her ally 4 comentarios en «JD-Vance: Immigrants Are Not to Blame for Border Crisis; Kamala Harris Is to Blame» The link to the video is not available. It says the account associated with the video has been terminated. English only please! They aren’t ‘immigrants’. They are ILLEGAL ALIENS who knowingly break our laws and enter our country ILLEGALLY. Stop defending the people who are PURPOSELY flooding our borders and breaking our laws! FJB FKH FFBI FDOJ!!! I blame both. It’s a crime to be an illegal alien. Period. Deja una respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario * Nombre Correo electrónico Web
The link to the video is not available. It says the account associated with the video has been terminated.
English only please!
They aren’t ‘immigrants’. They are ILLEGAL ALIENS who knowingly break our laws and enter our country ILLEGALLY. Stop defending the people who are PURPOSELY flooding our borders and breaking our laws!
FJB FKH FFBI FDOJ!!!
I blame both. It’s a crime to be an illegal alien. Period.