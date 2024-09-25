Donald Trump secures jobs for Americans. 1 24 Truth Tweet Share Gettr Gab Telegram Trump: «And under my plan, American workers will no longer be worried about losing their jobs to foreign nations. Instead, foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to America.» Featured on TGP 1.101 views You may also like JD Vance: Kamala Harris Lies, Doesn’t Stand Up for American Workers 3 views Featured on TGP JD Vance: We’re going to invest in Michigan’s American auto workers. 2 views Featured on TGP JD Vance: Zelensky Shouldn’t Tell Americans What to Do with Their Money 2 views Featured on TGP Entrevista a MARÍA HERRERA MELLADO en univisión sept, 2024. 4 views Featured on TGP Biden-Harris and the Ukraine war. 12 views Featured on TGP Nayib Bukele: We gave thousands of Salvadorans who fled from war and poverty a country to return to. 72 views Featured on TGP Nayib Bukele: In El Salvador, we prioritize the safety of our honest citizens. 48 views Featured on TGP Trump: Woman of the United States, I want to be your protector as president. 4.170 views Featured on TGP Donald Trump: Kamala Harris has lost more than 325,000 migrant children. 3.911 views Featured on TGP Donald Trump: Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald’s. 122 views Featured on TGP 1234»Page 1 of 4 Sigue leyendo Anterior Entrada anterior: Nayib Bukele: We gave thousands of Salvadorans who fled from war and poverty a country to return to.Siguiente Siguiente entrada: El secretario de Comercio de Biden dice a los demócratas que “extingan a Trump para siempre”. 1 comentario en «Donald Trump secures jobs for Americans.» i think what you need to concentrate on is securing the country for Americans from the deep state and its propaganda media apparatus. Deja una respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario * Nombre Correo electrónico Web
i think what you need to concentrate on is securing the country for Americans from the deep state and its propaganda media apparatus.