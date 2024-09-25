Sep. 25, 2024 11:06 pm

Trump: «And under my plan, American workers will no longer be worried about losing their jobs to foreign nations. Instead, foreign nations will be worried about losing their jobs to America.»

  1. i think what you need to concentrate on is securing the country for Americans from the deep state and its propaganda media apparatus.

