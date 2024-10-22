Oct. 22, 2024 3:44 pm

Maria Herrera Mellado interviews Kari Lake about the issues encountered in the 2020 and 2022 elections and asks her whether she believes those issues could be repeated in the 2024 presidential elections.

Featured on TGP
/
David E. Torres Lopez
/
4.422 views

3 comentarios en «Interview with Kari Lake: Will these elections face the same issues as those in 2020 and 2022?»

  2. IF it’s not already too late … DO NOT WASTE your time listening to this interview.

    I very much like Kari Lake and certainly, I would vote for her if I was an AZ resident, but her nonsense answer to the one question here — Is the Dem cheating this November going to be as bad as that in 2020 and 2022? — is a TOTAL DODGE.

    IOW: Kari says blah blah blah! Kari, I am sure, HOPES that the immoral criminal Demon-KKKrat MACHINE will not cheat, but it sounds like her entire strategy is «I hope … I hope and I hope!»

    No, Kari, we all love you, but, that will not get it done.

    Please … GOD SAVE US and the USA.

    MAGA NOW … more than ever!

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *