Interview with Kari Lake: Will these elections face the same issues as those in 2020 and 2022? 3 25 Truth Tweet Share Gettr Gab Telegram WhatsApp Maria Herrera Mellado interviews Kari Lake about the issues encountered in the 2020 and 2022 elections and asks her whether she believes those issues could be repeated in the 2024 presidential elections. Featured on TGP 5 horas ago/ David E. Torres Lopez/ 4.422 views You may also like Interview with Kari Lake: What Are Your Environmental Policies for Arizona? 119 views Featured on TGP Interview with Kari Lake: The Border is Wide Open, and I’m in this to Protect Our Children. 73 views Featured on TGP Line in the Sand, on Tuckercarlson.com 27 views Featured on TGP Line in the Stand, on Tuckercarlson.com 9 views Featured on TGP Interview with Kari Lake: Does the Biden-Harris administration make the U.S. resemble socialism? 22 views Featured on TGP Interview with Kari Lake: Is Journalism Dead in This Country? 27 views Featured on TGP Interview with Kari Lake, United States Senate Candidate 42 views Featured on TGP The FBI lied and benefited the Biden Harris administration 20 views Featured on TGP Deroy Murdock President Trump now has more than 20% support among black voters 15 views Featured on TGP Disney employee arrested along with 157 suspects 14 views Featured on TGP Cruz exposes Collin Allred’s disastrous management 13.133 views Featured on TGP Venezuelan gang takes over several apartments in San Antonio, Texas 148 views Featured on TGP 123…10»Page 1 of 10 Sigue leyendo Anterior Entrada anterior: Interview with Kari Lake: Is Journalism Dead in This Country?Siguiente Siguiente entrada: Interview with Kari Lake: Does the Biden-Harris administration make the U.S. resemble socialism? 3 comentarios en «Interview with Kari Lake: Will these elections face the same issues as those in 2020 and 2022?» Si. IF it’s not already too late … DO NOT WASTE your time listening to this interview. I very much like Kari Lake and certainly, I would vote for her if I was an AZ resident, but her nonsense answer to the one question here — Is the Dem cheating this November going to be as bad as that in 2020 and 2022? — is a TOTAL DODGE. IOW: Kari says blah blah blah! Kari, I am sure, HOPES that the immoral criminal Demon-KKKrat MACHINE will not cheat, but it sounds like her entire strategy is «I hope … I hope and I hope!» No, Kari, we all love you, but, that will not get it done. Please … GOD SAVE US and the USA. MAGA NOW … more than ever! A rhetorical question. Deja una respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario * Nombre Correo electrónico Web
3 comentarios en «Interview with Kari Lake: Will these elections face the same issues as those in 2020 and 2022?»
Si.
IF it’s not already too late … DO NOT WASTE your time listening to this interview.
I very much like Kari Lake and certainly, I would vote for her if I was an AZ resident, but her nonsense answer to the one question here — Is the Dem cheating this November going to be as bad as that in 2020 and 2022? — is a TOTAL DODGE.
IOW: Kari says blah blah blah! Kari, I am sure, HOPES that the immoral criminal Demon-KKKrat MACHINE will not cheat, but it sounds like her entire strategy is «I hope … I hope and I hope!»
No, Kari, we all love you, but, that will not get it done.
Please … GOD SAVE US and the USA.
MAGA NOW … more than ever!
A rhetorical question.