Javier Milei makes his first appearance at the UN.

Argentina's President Javier Milei questioned the Agenda 2030 and called the UN a supranational organization.
1 comentario en «Javier Milei makes his first appearance at the UN.»
VIVA Argentina…!!!
VIVA Javier Milei…!!!