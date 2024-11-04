Nov. 4, 2024 3:47 pm

A New York court sentenced García Luna to 38 years in prison and to pay two million dollars for five crimes related to drug trafficking.

Featured on TGP
/
Redacción Gateway Hispanic
/
4.387 views

9 comentarios en «Mexico requests the United States to extradite former minister Genaro García Luna»

  1. Does Mexico have any WNBA players that are currently jailed there?

    Biden seems to like trade notorious criminals for women’s basketball players.

  4. Definitely send him back. After 38 years. And then only with Mexico paying off the fine. And all the costs for his incarceration.

  5. Yeah he’s not going anywhere. Trump is about to be in office and unless they can figure out a way to get a pardon, he will be returned in 38 years and 2 million dollars.

  7. Lucky for him that he didn’t make any lucrative real estate deals that made money for everybody involved including the lenders….then he’d be in REAL trouble in New York.

    Por suerte para él no hizo ningún negocio inmobiliario lucrativo que generara dinero para todos los involucrados, incluidos los prestamistas… entonces estaría en VERDADEROS problemas en Nueva York.

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *