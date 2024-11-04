Mexico requests the United States to extradite former minister Genaro García Luna 9 31 Truth Tweet Share Gettr Gab Telegram WhatsApp A New York court sentenced García Luna to 38 years in prison and to pay two million dollars for five crimes related to drug trafficking. Featured on TGP 16 horas ago/ Redacción Gateway Hispanic/ 4.387 views You may also like Former Chief BP Agent Aaron Heitke was ordered by Biden-Harris to cover up the disaster at the border 9.803 views Featured on TGP Do you want to talk about hostility? The Democratic Party keeps comparing Trump to Hitler 96 views Featured on TGP Zoraida Buxó, US Senator Puerto Rico Shadow, will support Trump 4.978 views Featured on TGP Violence in Mazatlán in the midst of an internal war of the Sinaloa Cartel 55 views Featured on TGP Joe Biden calls Trump supporters garbage 48 views Featured on TGP We cordially invite you to our Special Coverage of the 2024 United States Presidential Elections 16 views Featured on TGP Gateway Hispanic – Special Coverage, United States Presidential Elections 2024 9 views Featured on TGP Being president is DANGEROUS especially For You 13 views Featured on TGP The Undertaker: You are a millionaire and successful; You don’t need it, why do you do it? 64 views Featured on TGP Trump prepares to win the Electoral College 30 views Featured on TGP Mel Gibson will support Trump 39 views Featured on TGP Censorship Is A Hot Topic Near Elections 7 views Featured on TGP 123…13»Page 1 of 13 Sigue leyendo Anterior Entrada anterior: México solicita a Estados Unidos la extradición del exministro Genaro García LunaSiguiente Siguiente entrada: Former Chief BP Agent Aaron Heitke was ordered by Biden-Harris to cover up the disaster at the border 9 comentarios en «Mexico requests the United States to extradite former minister Genaro García Luna» Does Mexico have any WNBA players that are currently jailed there? Biden seems to like trade notorious criminals for women’s basketball players. Send him back is giving him his freedom. Goyol the bander Definitely send him back. After 38 years. And then only with Mexico paying off the fine. And all the costs for his incarceration. Yeah he’s not going anywhere. Trump is about to be in office and unless they can figure out a way to get a pardon, he will be returned in 38 years and 2 million dollars. We’d be happy to extradite about 20million back to you. Lucky for him that he didn’t make any lucrative real estate deals that made money for everybody involved including the lenders….then he’d be in REAL trouble in New York. Por suerte para él no hizo ningún negocio inmobiliario lucrativo que generara dinero para todos los involucrados, incluidos los prestamistas… entonces estaría en VERDADEROS problemas en Nueva York. Can we send all the rapists and muderers too? Think of it as a bonus! Send him back so he can live like a king? Maybe if they take 20,000,000 illegal too. Deja una respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario * Nombre Correo electrónico Web
Does Mexico have any WNBA players that are currently jailed there?
Biden seems to like trade notorious criminals for women’s basketball players.
Send him back is giving him his freedom.
Goyol the bander
Definitely send him back. After 38 years. And then only with Mexico paying off the fine. And all the costs for his incarceration.
Yeah he’s not going anywhere. Trump is about to be in office and unless they can figure out a way to get a pardon, he will be returned in 38 years and 2 million dollars.
We’d be happy to extradite about 20million back to you.
Lucky for him that he didn’t make any lucrative real estate deals that made money for everybody involved including the lenders….then he’d be in REAL trouble in New York.
Por suerte para él no hizo ningún negocio inmobiliario lucrativo que generara dinero para todos los involucrados, incluidos los prestamistas… entonces estaría en VERDADEROS problemas en Nueva York.
Can we send all the rapists and muderers too? Think of it as a bonus!
Send him back so he can live like a king?
Maybe if they take 20,000,000 illegal too.