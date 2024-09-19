Sep. 20, 2024 7:59 am

I want to send a message directly to Kamala Harris, to the radical left Democrat politicians, and to the fake news media.

Featured on TGP
4.446 views

1 comentario en «President Trump in Uniondale, NY – Tonight, I also want to send a message directly to Kamala Harris.»

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *