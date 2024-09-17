Spanish citizens detained in Venezuela 1 Truth Tweet Share Gettr Gab Telegram The United States and Spain are attempting to overthrow Maduro, or so the Chavista regime claims, after arresting two Spanish citizens of Basque origin: José María Basoa and Andrés Martínez. Featured on TGP 1 views You may also like MILITARES desmontan las MENTIRAS FLAGRANTES de Kamala 10 views Featured on TGP Islamist danger. Mosab Hassan Yousef: ‘Now it’s Palestine, next it could be Andalusia. 7 views Featured on TGP David Webb interviews Maria Herrera: We need a federal office to investigate immigration fraud 11 views Featured on TGP David Webb interviews Maria Herrera: California is a failed state 16 views Featured on TGP David Webb interviews Maria Herrera: Trump is supported by Hispanic immigrants 7 views Featured on TGP Four individuals were convicted of conspiracy 31 views Featured on TGP Tulsi Gabbard denounces being surveilled by Kamala Harris. 7 views Featured on TGP Concern about censorship in Brazil after the radical ban of «X» 3.312 views Featured on TGP Madrid Forum: Río de La Plata, Argentina 2024 6 views Featured on TGP Taliban regime silences women. 8 views Featured on TGP Sigue leyendo Anterior Entrada anterior: MILITARES desmontan las MENTIRAS FLAGRANTES de KamalaSiguiente Siguiente entrada: Españoles detenidos en Venezuela. Deja una respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario * Nombre Correo electrónico Web