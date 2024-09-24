Trump: Woman of the United States, I want to be your protector as president.
Donald Trump has promised the women of the United States that they will no longer be abandoned, alone, or scared. They will no longer be in danger; they will not be in danger anymore. They will no longer have anxiety about all the problems our country faces today. They will be protected. Women will be happy, healthy, safe, and free.
1 comentario en «Trump: Woman of the United States, I want to be your protector as president.»
ALERT!!!
Mothers must protect their kids from the pedophiles and child traffickers Kamala has imported into their communities.