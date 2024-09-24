Sep. 24, 2024 11:09 pm

Donald Trump has promised the women of the United States that they will no longer be abandoned, alone, or scared. They will no longer be in danger; they will not be in danger anymore. They will no longer have anxiety about all the problems our country faces today. They will be protected. Women will be happy, healthy, safe, and free.

