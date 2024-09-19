Today, the European Parliament approved the recognition of Edmundo González as the «legitimate and democratically elected» president of Venezuela.

The resolution has passed, and now it «urges» the European Union and its member states to make the same recognition. Additionally, it calls for an international arrest warrant against Nicolás Maduro for «crimes against humanity» due to the «serious human rights violations» he has committed.

The text was pushed by the European People’s Party (EPP) alongside the right-wing groups of Giorgia Meloni’s ECR and Vox (Patriots for Europe). Socialists and liberals did not support the document, although the liberals announced they would abstain.

