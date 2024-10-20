🔊 Listen Post

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Kaile Villar Pons, was stabbed to death early this morning in Pamplona (Navarra). The tragic incident occurred in the Rochapea neighbourhood at around 1.15 in the morning. Initially, it was wrongly reported that the deceased person was a man.

According to the local newspaper Navarra.com, the attacker, a man of Moroccan origin, attacked the young woman on Carmen Baroja Nessi Street. Initial investigations suggest that an argument between the two led to the violent attack, where the suspect allegedly stabbed her several times, one of which was fatal when it hit the victim’s chest. It has been pointed out that the woman was the daughter of the owner of the premises where several people were sleeping.

Immediately after the attack, officers from the Pamplona Municipal Police attended the scene along with a medical emergency team. The victim, who was still alive at the time, was taken in an advanced life support ambulance to the University Hospital of Navarra.

Despite medical efforts, the severity of the injuries caused by the stabbing ended the young woman’s life. The Municipal Police have confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator of the crime, and it is expected that he will be brought before a court later today or tomorrow.

Source from La Gaceta.

