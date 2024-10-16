🔊 Listen Post

The first soccer team made up entirely of “trans men” was defeated 19-0 by a team of biological men. In simpler terms, a group of male players dominated a team consisting of women who identify as men.

Despite efforts by the media to romanticize the story and normalize gender ideology, biology once again demonstrated its undeniable influence over ideology. For example, Yahoo News covered the event as a story of “overcoming administrative hurdles and prejudice” in becoming Europe’s first fully trans soccer team to achieve federation status. The match took place in Spain, and the team is called Fenix FC, reportedly named after the mythical bird symbolizing rebirth.

Yahoo News also mentioned that Spain recently passed a law facilitating the process of changing one’s legal gender, but it failed to point out that this can now be done without medical approval. What’s also overlooked is that more men than women are exploiting these policies in Spain. Under the country’s feminist and socialist government, women are afforded more rights, prompting some men to legally change their gender to access those benefits.

The result of the match was included in the article as an afterthought, contrasting with the usual focus on performance in competitive sports. Instead, the emphasis was placed on acquiring “rights.” This leads to the question: has sportsmanship in the era of political correctness shifted from rewarding skill and victory to rewarding narratives of victimhood?

One of the early responses came from Canadian activist Billboard Chris, known for publicly opposing gender ideology. A French satirical account commented, “reality is unfair,” underscoring the inherent biological differences that make competition between men and women inequitable.

Science has shown that women are at higher risk of certain injuries, especially in sports like soccer. For example, women are two to eight times more likely than men to suffer anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. These injuries can cause excruciating pain and often require surgery with long recovery times. Research has also noted that women’s injury risk fluctuates with their menstrual cycle, highlighting the unique physical challenges faced by female athletes.

However, in the current climate of gender ideology, the biological realities of women’s health are often overlooked. The risk to women who competed in this match, losing 19-0, was made invisible because they identify as men. This mindset not only exposes women to increased physical harm in sports but also neglects the serious effects of hormonal treatments used in gender transitions, which can impact vital organs like the heart and liver.

In summary, while the focus remains on gender identity and rights, biological differences cannot be ignored—especially when it comes to the health and safety of athletes.

11 women identifying as men decided to join a men’s soccer league in Spain.



