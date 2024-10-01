🔊 Listen Post

In recent years, Europe has witnessed a positive and significant political shift in several countries across the continent.

#Austria Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) secured victory in Sunday's general election, winning 30% of the vote.



The party's performance marks a significant shift in the political landscape, with further implications for coalition negotiations and future governance. pic.twitter.com/JNl6s7cJ2H — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) September 29, 2024

The recent electoral victories in Austria and the Czech Republic are clear examples of how the European electorate is seeking a new direction, moving away from policies they deem ineffective and embracing proposals that prioritize national sovereignty, security, and the protection of cultural traditions.

Austria's anti immigration freedom party is projected the win the nation's elections, polling at 29.1%.



Europe is swinging right.



And there's no name calling or prison sentences that can stop it.



The future belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/FlVARg9yn0 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 29, 2024

These victories not only represent a change in the political landscape but also a reaffirmation of traditional values that many Europeans feel have been forgotten by political elites.

In Austria, the Freedom Party (FPÖ) has managed to consolidate itself as a dominant political force, garnering significant support at the polls. This party, led by Herbert Kickl, has based its campaign on criticizing uncontrolled immigration and advocating for stricter national security and border control policies.

🇨🇿🇦🇹🥇

Today @PatriotsEP celebrated the weekend election victories in the Czech Republic and Austria!



Big applauses for ANO and @FPOE_TV !



Two 🇵🇱Polish MEPs of National Movement also joined our group today! Welcome @annabrylka

& @buczek_tomasz!

Let's go, Patriots! pic.twitter.com/rRq8t27ilN — András László MEP 🇭🇺 (@laszloan) October 1, 2024

The FPÖ has resonated with an electorate that feels neglected by progressive policies that have failed to ensure the country’s stability and security.

Meanwhile, in the Czech Republic, the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party (SPD) has achieved an impressive rise under the leadership of Tomio Okamura. Like in Austria, the SPD has focused its campaign on defending national sovereignty and taking a firm stance against mass immigration, a growing concern among Czech voters.

The SPD’s victory in the elections reflects the increasing discontent of the Czech population with European Union policies that, in their view, have weakened national identity and local economies.

The success of this parties in Europe is no coincidence. There are several factors explaining this phenomenon, one of the most relevant being the growing dissatisfaction with immigration.

Over the past decade, Europe has seen a significant increase in the arrival of immigrants, especially from the Middle East and Africa, and the population has been directly affected by the violence associated with these immigrant groups, causing a rise in insecurity.

Europeans now feel that the open-door policies promoted by the left and the political center have led to security issues, cultural tensions, and an overload on social welfare systems.

Moreover, the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social divisions and generated growing dissatisfaction with traditional governments.

In this context,this parties have managed to capture this discontent by presenting clear and strong proposals aimed at addressing specific issues such as immigration, the economy, and security.

Bei dieser Wahl kommt es AUF DICH an! Glaubt nicht den Umfragen, sondern hört auf Euer Herz. Nur das Ergebnis am Wahltag zählt. Denkt daran zurück, was Euch Nehammer und Co. angetan haben. Geht es in den nächsten fünf Jahren weiter wie bisher, mit allen Grauslichkeiten ihrer… pic.twitter.com/t2nRynWWmM — FPÖ (@FPOE_TV) September 12, 2024

In this election, YOU DECIDE! Don’t believe the polls, listen to your heart. Only the result on election day matters. Think about what Nehammer and company did to you. Will things continue as before for the next five years, with all the horrors of their policies against their own people, or will there be a red-white-red liberation strike? YOU DECIDE!

With a firm promise to restore order, protect national sovereignty, and reinforce traditional values, these parties have strongly resonated with voters, especially among the working class and rural populations, who feel neglected by urban elites, achieving a major victory.

🗳️ El Partido de la Libertad de Austria (FPÖ) 🗽🇦🇹💙 gana las elecciones ✅ superando a los globalistas de OVP y el SPÖ. 🌐🩵🌹🔻



Gran triunfo ✅ para los patriotas austríacos. 💪🏻🗽✝️🇦🇹



Los globalistas judíos 🌐✡️ están en pánico absoluto. 🔥🔥🔥



Fuente: @disclosetv 📰 pic.twitter.com/1XIFFfRToq — 🌐🐈 MartinSeitour 🇦🇷🗽🇪🇸💚 MAGA 🇺🇸❤💙 (@MartinSr2477) September 29, 2024

What have these parties done to capture the electorate’s attention? It’s not just their criticism of current policies, but also their clear proposals for a better future. We should learn from them.

In Austria, the FPÖ has promised to toughen immigration policies, ensuring that only those who respect the country’s values and laws can stay. Moreover, they have proposed measures to strengthen internal security, increase defense spending, and protect national borders.

In the Czech Republic, the SPD has taken a similar stance, advocating for an exit from the European Union if it continues to impose refugee quotas. The party has also emphasized the need to protect the national economy from external influences, promoting a protectionist approach that favors local producers and reduces reliance on foreign imports.

The defense of traditional values has been a key pillar of their campaigns. Both in Austria and the Czech Republic, these parties have advocated for the strengthening of the family, the defense of national culture and traditions, and the promotion of policies that encourage demographic growth through incentives for native families.

These proposals have been well received by an electorate that feels progressive policies have undermined the foundations of European society.

Countries such as Italy, Hungary, and Poland have already experienced a similar shift in their political landscape, with this parties taking power or consolidating their presence in national parliaments. This reflects a change in voter priorities, who now seek policies that guarantee security, economic stability, and the protection of national identity.

This new political balance also highlights the tensions within the European Union. The governments in countries such as Hungary and Poland have challenged EU institutions on issues such as judicial independence and immigration policies.

It is likely that victories in Austria and the Czech Republic will intensify these tensions, as these countries could align with Hungary and Poland in defending national sovereignty against what they perceive as excessive interference from Brussels.

Support from Spain: Santiago Abascal Celebrates the Victories

The recent victories of the right in Austria and the Czech Republic have not gone unnoticed in the Spanish political landscape. Santiago Abascal, leader of the VOX party in Spain, has publicly celebrated these triumphs, considering them a reflection of the growing conservative wave in Europe. Abascal, known for his firm defense of national sovereignty, security, and traditional values, has praised his Austrian and Czech counterparts for their courage in confronting globalist and progressive policies that have weakened Europe. For Abascal, these victories are a clear sign that Europeans are waking up and demanding change that protects the identity of their nations.

The connection between VOX and other parties in Europe is evident, as they share a common vision: rejection of uncontrolled immigration, criticism of EU policies that they consider invasive, and defense of traditional values. For Abascal, this moment is crucial, as it strengthens VOX’s position on the international stage and reaffirms its stance in the fight for a safer, sovereign Europe, faithful to its cultural roots.

El movimiento patriota y por la libertad se abre camino en Europa a pesar de necias campañas y estúpidas descalificaciones de los medios.



La formación de @AndrejBabis ha ganado las elecciones al Senado en Chequia.



Y en Austria ha arrollado el Partido de la Libertad @FPOE_TV con… pic.twitter.com/vLHDEe6uZg — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) September 29, 2024

These victories represent an opportunity to redefine Europe’s course, betting on policies that prioritize security, economic stability, and the preservation of cultural identity. Congratulations to these two countries with a clear horizon ahead.

