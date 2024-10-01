The moment has arrived! The inauguration of Mexico’s progressive president is near, along with the transformation of the neighboring country into another «communist paradise.» The new Cuba is Mexico.

This Tuesday, October 1st, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will step down after six years in office, handing over his position to Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who allegedly won the June 2 election with 35 million votes, five million more than AMLO received in 2018….

This makes her the most-voted president in Mexico’s history.

The invited dignitaries to Sheinbaum’s inauguration include:

– John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize

– Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia

– Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil

– Gabriel Boric Font, President of Chile

– Gustavo Petro Urrego, President of Colombia

– Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of Cuba

– Xiomara Castro Sarmiento, President of Honduras

– Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica

– Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, President of the Dominican Republic

– Bernardo Arévalo de León, President of Guatemala

– Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

– Régine Abraham, Chair of Haiti’s Presidential Transition Council

– Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi, President of Libya

– Santiago Peña Palacios, President of Paraguay

– Bucharaya Hamudi Sidina, Prime Minister of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

– Philip Joseph Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Representing the U.S., Jill Biden will attend with a delegation that includes Ken Salazar (U.S. Ambassador), Xavier Becerra, Alejandro Mayorkas, and others. Canada’s Chrystia Freeland and Germany’s Christian Wulff will represent their countries.

In reality, López Obrador’s employee, Claudia Sheinbaum, the MORENA party, through the Mexican foreign service, invited 228 Presidents, Heads of State, Prime Ministers, Kings, and Queens, of which only 16 will attend, meaning only 8% accepted the invitation.

Of the more than 120 Heads of State who usually attend a presidential inauguration in Mexico, this time, amid the global scandal of the rise of a narco-socialist dictatorship, no one wants to be part of it.

Practically no president from the free world will attend. No Head of State from Europe, Asia, Oceania, or Africa, nor the Prime Minister of Canada or the President of our still largest trading partner, the United States, will be present.

In summary, NO representative from the world’s main economic powers will come to our country, and out of the 21 independent countries in Central America and the Caribbean, only 4 Heads of State will attend. They do not want to endorse the imposition or witness the infamy committed against the Mexican people.

We’ll see if, when the millions of stubborn and misinformed Mexicans who idolize this government, watch on October 1st as the dictators Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela, Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua, or Miguel Díaz-Canel from Cuba congratulate, hug, and give speeches in Mexico celebrating the inauguration of López Obrador’s appointee, perhaps then people will understand the GARBAGE DUMP MEXICO HAS BECOME AND HOW WE HAVE TURNED INTO ANOTHER NAUSEATING SOCIO-COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIP, which inevitably, like all the others, will continue to plunge our country into poverty, polarization, and chaos, abolishing the most fundamental liberties and rights.

On this first day of October, welcome to this sad new Cuba of 131 million inhabitants.

By Lic. Mario Gallardo Mendiolea