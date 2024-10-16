🔊 Listen Post

Southern Mexico is engulfed in a relentless wave of violence, with yet another mayor, Román Ruíz Bohórquez of Oaxaca, brutally assassinated just weeks after a fellow mayor was decapitated under similar circumstances.

Asesinan a otro alcalde en el sur de México, esta vez se trata de Román Ruíz Bohórquez, luego de que decapitaron a otro de sus colegas.



El gobierno de @Claudiashein no hará nada, ellos seguirán encubriendo a los narcos que matan a México a diario: https://t.co/Q71SHZFvmq pic.twitter.com/XZadTvLGqw — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) October 15, 2024

This killing shines a harsh spotlight on the escalating violence that has gripped Mexico, where public officials have become prime targets for the drug cartels seeking to tighten their control over strategic territories.

The inability—or unwillingness—of the authorities to confront this crisis is drawing increasing scrutiny, particularly under the leadership of Claudia Sheinbaum, whose inaction has sparked widespread criticism.

Mensaje para el gobierno que abraza al crimen organizado.



Amanece #Culiacán con “Narco mantas” con mensajes a la guerrillera Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein ), señalando a supuestos generadores de violencia en el Estado de Sinaloa



Estos personajes son los causantes de toda… pic.twitter.com/HgWAMrh3mw — José Díaz (@JJDiazMachuca) October 3, 2024

The murder of Ruíz Bohórquez is part of a disturbing trend. Since 2006, when Mexico’s so-called “war on drugs” began, assassinations of local politicians have surged, with over 200 officials killed, according to consulting firm Etellekt. Many of these deaths are directly linked to cartels exerting dominance over key drug production and trafficking corridors.

Oaxaca, where Ruíz Bohórquez was killed, is one of the most violent regions due to its geographical importance for cartel operations. The federal government’s lack of effective control has allowed criminal organizations to operate with near impunity, terrorizing local politicians who are often forced to choose between collaborating with the cartels or risking their lives.

In this climate of fear, Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration is facing sharp criticism. As a leading figure in Morena, Sheinbaum has been accused of downplaying the influence of cartels within certain factions of her party. Despite the mounting death toll, no concrete policies have been implemented to protect vulnerable public officials, leaving mayors like Ruíz Bohórquez defenseless against cartel threats.

The situation has only fueled public frustration over the government’s failure to curb cartel power. Investigations into political assassinations rarely lead to justice, with families left in the dark and criminals emboldened by the systemic impunity. Cartels, operating as shadow governments in states like Oaxaca and Guerrero, continue to impose their brutal rule, controlling everything from local economies to security, and leaving terror in their wake.

The killing of Ruíz Bohórquez is another grim reminder that Mexico’s security apparatus is failing, with the National Guard’s deployment in high-crime regions yielding little in the way of results.

Some critics argue that Sheinbaum’s government is merely reacting to violence without addressing its deeper roots, including entrenched corruption and the lack of economic opportunity that allows cartels to flourish.

As Mexico faces this deepening crisis, it is clear that stronger leadership and a decisive break from the failed strategies of the past are desperately needed.

#México La militarización está matando a inocentes. Migrantes acribillados, una niña de 8 años muerta en fuego cruzado, una enfermera y el gobierno en silencio.

¿Qué espera Claudia Sheinbaum para reconocer que fue el Estado? Más de 1,300 muertos en 14 días.

¿Así es el segundo… pic.twitter.com/nLnst2erNm — Gildo Garza (@GildoGarzaMx) October 15, 2024

