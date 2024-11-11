🔊 Escuchar

Voting is very simple in the United States, due to the lack of a national identification document and the laxity of many state laws. In some states, no proof of nationality is required when registering to vote or identification when casting a vote. In left-wing California, Governor Gavin Newsom (Democrat), nephew of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has banned local governments from requiring an ID, so many people have been able to vote without any proof of who they say they are other than their word.

The number of states that free their citizens from the hassle of identifying themselves at the polls is 14, plus the capital, Washington, which is not a state but elects three delegates to the electoral college and where Trump has received less than 75% of the votes.

The list includes Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.

Elon Musk questions the fact that Kamala won in states with no voter ID laws. (Elon Musk)

Of the 19 states that Vice President Kamala Harris won in the November 5 election, 13 belong to this group, including California and New York, which contribute 82 delegates to the electoral college, 19% of the total number. And, of course, the capital, where Trump only obtained a little more than 20,000 votes.

Democrats oppose identification at the polls on the grounds that it is discriminatory and even racist. However, the Harris-Walz ticket came first in some of the states that require photo identification, such as New Hampshire and Rhode Island, or only name identification, such as Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia and Colorado.

Of these 14 states and the District of Columbia, which usually require personal identification to board a plane or buy a house, a gun or alcohol, Donald Trump has only won in Pennsylvania and Nevada. For the next presidential elections, Nevada will leave this shameful list, since in a referendum held on the same day of the elections the majority of the population has approved the incorporation into the Constitution of a clause that requires a document with a name and photo to participate in the elections.

Trump and Vance’s victory has occurred in 30 states, in 28 of which officials require proof of identity from voters. That is, Republicans win in the states where the right to vote is most guaranteed and protected.

Meanwhile, with one week to go before the elections, there are still tens of thousands of votes to be counted in states such as Oregon, Washington, Arizona and New York. In progressive California there are still almost five million votes left and county offices have until December 3 to send the results of the presidential elections to the local government.

In these circumstances, believing that fraud or manipulation does not occur in certain states is an act of democratic faith.

