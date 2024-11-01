🔊 Escuchar

The Peruvian Congress has approved the entry of U.S. military personnel for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum summit, set to take place from November 4 to 24, sparking an intense debate across the country.

The initiative, promoted by President Dina Boluarte on April 20, aims to reinforce the summit’s security and enhance international cooperation. However, the measure has divided public opinion and Congress, with supporters citing the economic and security benefits of U.S. cooperation, while critics see it as a potential threat to national sovereignty.

The resolution passed with 63 votes in favor, 23 against, and seven abstentions. President Boluarte and her cabinet defended the measure, arguing that an event of this scale requires substantial logistical and administrative support, achievable through U.S. cooperation.

Supporters in Congress argue that the presence of U.S. troops is not an invasion but a strategic partnership for APEC’s successful organization. Opposition lawmakers, mainly from left-wing parties like the Socialist Party and Juntos por el Perú–Voces del Pueblo, have strongly opposed the decision, claiming it is an “affront to sovereignty.”

Lawmakers like Adriana Tudela called it “absurd” to suggest that the measure threatens national sovereignty, emphasizing that the military presence is temporary and strictly for security and logistical purposes.

“The benefits of this resolution are focused on enhancing security across various APEC activities, as well as the economic leaders’ summit and related events to be held in the country,” Tudela added.

The cooperation and training activities will span various regions in Peru, including Lima, Callao, Loreto, San Martín, Huánuco, Ucayali, Pasco, Junín, Huancavelica, Cusco, Ayacucho, Iquitos, Pucusana, and Apurímac.

The contingent of U.S. military personnel entering Peru will bring two planes, four helicopters, seven fuel supply vehicles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and various types of weaponry. More than 600 soldiers from different branches, including the Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps, will be stationed in Lima, Pisco, and Chiclayo.

A key argument in favor of the resolution is the growing insecurity in Latin America and the impact of criminal activities in neighboring countries. In this context, the presence of U.S. military forces is seen as necessary not only to protect attending dignitaries but also to strengthen efforts against drug trafficking and other transnational threats affecting Peru.

For Boluarte and her allies, APEC is an opportunity to project an image of stability and commitment to foreign investment, with participant security essential to achieving this goal.

The approval of this resolution also reflects the strategic ties between Peru and the United States—a relationship that has grown in importance as other regional countries, such as Bolivia and Venezuela, have distanced themselves from U.S. influence.

The Congress of the Republic approved by majority vote the request from Dina Boluarte’s government to allow U.S. military personnel, with war weapons, to enter Peruvian territory to support security efforts during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC 2024) forum.

The U.S. considers Peru a critical regional ally in countering the influence of actors like China and Russia, who have intensified their presence in Latin America through investments and military agreements. The arrival of U.S. troops may also signal U.S. commitment to Peru in the context of this broader geopolitical competition.

