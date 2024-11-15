🔊 Listen

«She is guilty of acts of corruption.» President Milei used his social media accounts to support the ruling that sentenced former president Cristina Kirchner to six years in prison and a lifetime disqualification from holding public office in the Vialidad case.

During a midday statement, Milei referred to the judicial ruling involving Cristina Kirchner. «She is guilty of acts of corruption,» stated the president, reaffirming his stance as a libertarian leader and advocate for institutional transparency.

An hour after the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation announced its ruling, Milei wrote on his social media: «I remember during the campaign we were criticized for not taking a stance on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s culpability. Ironically, these are the same people now calling for respect for the institutions.»

The president added that, under his administration, the Argentine justice system succeeded in confirming the conviction and lifetime disqualification of the former president. «Today, under this government, justice has been served,» he declared.

The sentence, signed by judges Gustavo Hornos, Mariano Borinsky, and Diego Barroetaveña from the IV Chamber of the Federal Criminal Cassation Court, spans over 1,500 pages. The resolution reaffirmed Kirchner’s culpability in acts of corruption.

Milei emphasized that this ruling makes it possible to assert, without any doubt, the responsibility of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. «Corruption has no place in our Argentina,» concluded the president.

However, the former president will appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Justice, which will have the final say in the case, continuing to stir divisions across the country.

For his part, the prosecutor before the Cassation Court, Mario Villar, announced that he would also appeal the absolution of Cristina Kirchner for illicit association, as well as the absolution of three other defendants, including former Planning Minister Julio De Vido.

Villar confirmed that an extraordinary appeal will be filed to overturn these acquittals. «We cannot allow these crimes to go unpunished,» he stated after the hearing.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Gustavo Hornos supported the prosecutor’s argument and proposed increasing the sentence for illicit association, a stance that did not gain majority support in the court.

Despite judicial progress, the sentence will not be final until the Supreme Court issues its definitive ruling. In the meantime, the case remains a central topic in the country’s political and media agenda.

This case is considered one of the biggest corruption scandals in Argentina’s recent history and continues to be a point of contention among various political factions.

The Argentine public remains closely attentive to the outcome, which is expected to set a precedent in the fight against corruption.

Flor Elena Robledo es periodista y comunicadora con experiencia en «Sábado Gigante» y Univision, destacándose en comunicación pública y traducción simultánea. Ha enseñado periodismo, entrevistado a figuras públicas y trabajado en TUVU y MegaTv, alcanzando millones de vistas con sus historias. Posee un título en Periodismo de Radiodifusión de la Florida International University y estudios de posgrado en Periodismo en Español. Flor Elena Robledo is a journalist and communicator with experience in «Sábado Gigante» and Univision, excelling in public communication and simultaneous translation. She has taught journalism, interviewed public figures, and worked at TUVU and MegaTv, reaching millions of viewers with her stories. She holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Florida International University and has pursued postgraduate studies in Journalism in Spanish.