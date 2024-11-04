Former Chief BP Agent Aaron Heitke was ordered by Biden-Harris to cover up the disaster at the border
Former Chief BP Agent Aaron Heitke: «To make matters worse, during 2022 and 2023, I had to shut down the San Diego traffic checkpoints, which are critical for drug interdiction, because resources had been diverted to the processing and release mission. The large numbers also had and continue to have a negative impact on the San Diego community. I had to release hundreds of illegal immigrants each day into communities that could not support them.»
1 comentario en «Former Chief BP Agent Aaron Heitke was ordered by Biden-Harris to cover up the disaster at the border»
We’re not mexico, Venezuela, Guatemala, Haiti, solalia or Mozambique. If you do not want to become an American, un-hyphenated, don’t come. Stay and fix your own countries.